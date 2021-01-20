 How to defeat Predator in Fortnite Season 5: Skin & Mythic Item rewards - Dexerto
How to defeat Predator in Fortnite Season 5: Skin & Mythic Item rewards

Published: 20/Jan/2021 12:12

by Daniel Megarry
Predator has arrived in Fortnite, and he might be the most difficult Boss fight players have experienced so far. Here’s how to defeat him and unlock the Predator skin.

After weeks of teasing, the iconic movie villain Predator has made his way to The Island as part of the v15.21 update. As well as bringing a skin and a new Mythic item with him, he also appears as a Boss character for players to take on.

If you own this season’s Battle Pass, defeating him will tick off one of the newly-added Jungle Hunter Quests and unlock the Predator skin. You’ll need to wear this skin to complete other Jungle Hunter Quests and unlock the full cosmetics set, so it’s definitely worth your time.

Defeating Predator is one of the most challenging things you’ll do in Season 5 of Fortnite, but we’ve got some tips and a location guide below that should help make it easier.

Where to find Predator in Fortnite

Before you can defeat Predator, you’ll need to know where to find him. You can do this by visiting Stealthy Stronghold, which is a jungle-inspired point of interest that can be found at the north of the map.

He doesn’t remain in a specific location as The Mandalorian does, so you’ll have to do some searching to find him. We had the most luck when landing near his crashed pod, which appears at the northwest of the point of interest.

Predator’s ship location at Stealthy Stronghold.

How to defeat Predator in Fortnite

As we said before, Predator doesn’t remain in the same location for long, and that’s part of what makes this Boss fight so difficult. He’s incredibly agile, and will often dart away from the player, jumping as he goes.

He also utilizes his new Mythic item, the Cloaking Device, which renders him almost invisible. He’ll only appear fully-realized when attacking a player, so you often won’t see him until he’s right next to you.

Predator’s Cloaking Device makes this Boss fight very difficult.

To make matters worse, there will be plenty of other people desperate to take down Predator and unlock the skin, too. This means you’ll not only have to defeat the Boss, but you’ll also need to keep an eye out for other players.

We’d actually recommend taking advantage of the popularity of this location, though. If you remain hidden and wait for other players to deal damage to Predator, you can swoop in and deal the finishing blows.

Here’s the best way to defeat him in Fortnite:

  1. Drop from the Battle Bus and land in Stealthy Stronghold.
  2. Quickly stock up on the best weapons you can find – you’ll need them.
  3. Locate Predator, who will often be near his pod at the northwest of Stealthy Stronghold.
  4. If other players are around, wait for them to deal some damage and weaken him.
  5. Use a mix of close-range and medium-distance weapons to take him down.
  6. Collect the Predator’s Cloaking Device from his defeated body, if you want it.

Unlike The Mandalorian, who was easy to spot and was best taken down from a distance, Predator will be a more up-close-and-personal Boss fight, so make sure you’re prepared with close-range weapons like shotguns.

Another tip is to take Predator on with friends in Trios or a Squad, as you’ll be able to communicate and defeat him together – just don’t end up falling out over who gets to keep the Cloaking Device afterward.

Once you’ve defeated Predator, you’ll unlock his skin. It’s truly epic, and we’re sure it will become a fan-favorite in the game.

Fortnite v15.21 update patch notes: Predator skin, Jungle Hunter Quests, new Mythic item

Published: 20/Jan/2021 10:50 Updated: 20/Jan/2021 11:13

by Alan Bernal
The Fortnite v15.21 update patch has arrived, ushering in the next quests in the game as well as Predator skin, a Cloaking Device item, and more.

Rumors and leaks have already dominated much of the v15.21 news cycle, and gave players a good indication of which new and exciting skin should be hitting the battle royale soon.

Meanwhile, Epic Games are pumping some more content for players to sift through with an updated questline called the Jungler Hunter Quests, which should occupy players until the v15.30 update.

The Fortnite community will also be anxiously awaiting to see if the devs bring in any extra surprises as they tend to do across the seasons.

When is the Fortnite v15.21 patch coming?

But before then, the Fortnite community should be aware that the v15.21 downtime is expected to come through on January 20 at 1 AM PST / 4 AM EST / 9:00 UTC.

If Epic doesn’t find an issue with the rollout, it should be a run-of-the-mill download for most players that will have the Fortnite servers blaring at full-speed.

Any hiccups between now and then will surely be communicated by the developers, and we’ll update it here if there’s a change in plans.

Fortnite update v15.21 early patch notes

New Predator Boss character and Mythic item

The new update finally brings Predator to The Island. The iconic movie villain will be a Boss character at Stealthy Stronghold for players to take on, and eliminating him will bring with it a pretty sweet reward.

After he’s taken down, he will drop the Predator’s Cloaking Device. This will allow players to go “nearly” invisible for up to 30 seconds at a time, with a 30 second cooldown time between use.

The device’s effect will be removed if you change weapons or enter the water.

Fortnite players might finally encounter the Predator soon.

Jungle Hunter Quests and new Predator cosmetics

A few more Jungle Hunter Quests have been added to the Battle Pass. Completing these will unlock the long-awaited Predator skin as well as a number of cosmetics to match.

There’s a Yautja Wristblades pickaxe, a Hunter’s Trophy back bling, a The Hunt loading screen, a Bio-Helmet Online emote, and a Hunter’s Arsenal weapon wrap to unlock.

IO Guards removed from Arena

The IO Guards, which relentlessly target players upon sight, will be removed from Arena gameplay following the new v15.21 update.

They will remain in Battle Royale mode, though.

Return of fan-favorite LTMs?

Along the news of tomorrow’s update, we also got a peak into an old limited time mode (LTM) that could hit the live servers tomorrow.

Fortnite dataminer ‘ShiinaBR’ found image assets for the ‘Floor is Lava’ mode back into the game’s API that could mean it’s “likely to return as a regular LTM in the next few days.”

Of course, this remains to be seen, but it’s been a popular mode among fans so it would be ripped right out of Epic’s playbook to bring it back into the fold.

Are Teleport Booths and Henchmen coming back?

While not included in the official patch notes provided by Epic Games, prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX has tweeted that there could be more features returning in the v15.21 update.

These are wide chests, which they explain could be returning specifically in Stealthy Stronghold; Teleport Booths; and some Henchmen, which are NPCs that attack the player similar to the IO Guards.

Fortnite v15.21 bug fixes

One of the biggest issues that Epic is going to try to sort out will be the glitch that makes some players receive damage mid-air when falling inside a car.

In fact, there’s a couple of fixes going into the game that revolved around its vehicles including the “inconsistent camera behavior or stuttering after being near a Car [players] recently drove then exited.”

There’s a few points that the studio is going to try and address, so hopefully the update goes without a hitch.

General Top Issues

  • When playing Fortnite, players cannot create system-level parties that include players on both PS5 and PS4.
  • The Jumpshot Outfit is missing its facial hair.
  • The Banner menu may be unresponsive to controller inputs, causing players to have difficulty editing their Banner with a controller or the Banner not updating properly.
  • We’re investigating an issue that is causing players to experience a long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
  • The sound effect of certain actions, such as opening a Chest or hitting a Weak Point, may be delayed.

Battle Royale

  • In competitive playlists, players do not have access to their persistent stash of Bars. Instead, they are granted a set amount at the beginning of each match. This is intended. However, your end total of Bars in competitive playlists may appear in the Lobby in place of your persistent stash. This is a visual issue only.
  • The weekly Legendary Quest to ‘Get Headshots’ is not always visible after completing the first stage of the quest.
  • Players may receive damage mid-air when falling inside a car.
  • Players and Spectators may notice inconsistent camera behavior or stuttering after being near a Car they recently drove then exited.
  • Total Bars appearing as 0 in a match.
  • Assets appearing invisible in Performance Mode alpha.
  • Game freezing when going to the Compete tab on PlayStation/Xbox.
  • Sand Tunneling temporarily disabled.

Save the World

  • “Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs are swapped when viewing the Creative Inventory
  • Blank Billboards created prior to 15.10 will have “Sample Text” added to them in the 15.10 update.
  • Billboards that use channels to activate or hide text are not functioning properly.

Save The World Issues

  • Eliminating Takers doesn’t count towards Ventures quest.
  • Crashing during Endurance.

Mobile Issues

  • RT/LT Triggers on Xbox Elite controller on Android.