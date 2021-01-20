How to defeat Predator in Fortnite Season 5: Skin & Mythic Item rewards - Dexerto

Predator has arrived in Fortnite, and he might be the most difficult Boss fight players have experienced so far. Here’s how to defeat him and unlock the Predator skin.

After weeks of teasing, the iconic movie villain Predator has made his way to The Island as part of the v15.21 update. As well as bringing a skin and a new Mythic item with him, he also appears as a Boss character for players to take on.

If you own this season’s Battle Pass, defeating him will tick off one of the newly-added Jungle Hunter Quests and unlock the Predator skin. You’ll need to wear this skin to complete other Jungle Hunter Quests and unlock the full cosmetics set, so it’s definitely worth your time.

Defeating Predator is one of the most challenging things you’ll do in Season 5 of Fortnite, but we’ve got some tips and a location guide below that should help make it easier.

Where to find Predator in Fortnite

Before you can defeat Predator, you’ll need to know where to find him. You can do this by visiting Stealthy Stronghold, which is a jungle-inspired point of interest that can be found at the north of the map.

He doesn’t remain in a specific location as The Mandalorian does, so you’ll have to do some searching to find him. We had the most luck when landing near his crashed pod, which appears at the northwest of the point of interest.

How to defeat Predator in Fortnite

As we said before, Predator doesn’t remain in the same location for long, and that’s part of what makes this Boss fight so difficult. He’s incredibly agile, and will often dart away from the player, jumping as he goes.

He also utilizes his new Mythic item, the Cloaking Device, which renders him almost invisible. He’ll only appear fully-realized when attacking a player, so you often won’t see him until he’s right next to you.

To make matters worse, there will be plenty of other people desperate to take down Predator and unlock the skin, too. This means you’ll not only have to defeat the Boss, but you’ll also need to keep an eye out for other players.

We’d actually recommend taking advantage of the popularity of this location, though. If you remain hidden and wait for other players to deal damage to Predator, you can swoop in and deal the finishing blows.

Here’s the best way to defeat him in Fortnite:

Drop from the Battle Bus and land in Stealthy Stronghold. Quickly stock up on the best weapons you can find – you’ll need them. Locate Predator, who will often be near his pod at the northwest of Stealthy Stronghold. If other players are around, wait for them to deal some damage and weaken him. Use a mix of close-range and medium-distance weapons to take him down. Collect the Predator’s Cloaking Device from his defeated body, if you want it.

Unlike The Mandalorian, who was easy to spot and was best taken down from a distance, Predator will be a more up-close-and-personal Boss fight, so make sure you’re prepared with close-range weapons like shotguns.

Another tip is to take Predator on with friends in Trios or a Squad, as you’ll be able to communicate and defeat him together – just don’t end up falling out over who gets to keep the Cloaking Device afterward.

Once you’ve defeated Predator, you’ll unlock his skin. It’s truly epic, and we’re sure it will become a fan-favorite in the game.