Fortnite and Dead Space crossover reportedly in the works for 2023

According to a new report, Epic Games is partnering with EA on a Fortnite and Dead Space crossover that will go live in 2023.

In recent years, Epic has worked alongside several big-name developers and publishers on video game character crossovers in Fortnite.

Everyone from Kratos and Lara Croft to Master Chief and Aloy has appeared as playable characters in the battle royale. And The Witcher 3’s Geralt made his Fortnite debut during the recent rollout of Chapter 4 Season 1.

These brand deals with Fortnite often occur just in time for a franchise’s newest release. A certain remake from Electronic Arts may soon receive similar treatment.

Will the terrors of Dead Space invade Fortnite

Sources in communication with Insider Gaming claim Dead Space will join Epic’s popular battle royale on January 23, 2023 – days before the Dead Space remake arrives on January 27.

The publication said it’s seen proof of the crossover, which will serve as “one of the first major collaborations and cross-promotion events for 2023.”

As of writing, neither Electronic Arts nor Epic Games have addressed the report’s claims. The collab’s alleged launch date suggests the wait for a possible announcement won’t last long, though.

Electronic Arts Dead Space Remake

There’s currently no word on what the supposed Dead Space and Fortnite crossover will entail in terms of content.

However, precedent with similar cross-promotional deals indicates players can at least expect a skin modeled after Dead Space protagonist Isaac Clarke.

Isaac would fit right in with Fortnite Season 4’s newly playable characters. In addition to Geralt of Rivia, the recent seasonal update also added Doom Slayer to the mix. It seems armored spacemen is the new wave for Fortnite.