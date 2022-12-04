How to get The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia skin in Fortnite

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: Sam.Comrie@dexerto.com.

The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia arrives in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 alongside Doom Slayer and more skins. If you’re unsure how to get the Geralt skin in Fortnite, here’s what you need to know.

The newest era of Fortnite is here as Chapter 4 Season 1 was finally unveiled on December 4. Players will need to get to grips with a brand-new map, weapons, and more as the game continues to evolve.

Plenty of new characters have been anticipated to drop into the island, such as the Doom Slayer and the long-awaited MrBeast ICON series skin. However, Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series is undoubtedly one of the most exciting inclusions within Chapter 4 Season 1.

Here’s what you need to know about obtaining the Geralt of Rivia skin in Fortnite.

Geralt of Rivia appears in The Witcher series, based on the books of the same name.

How to get the Geralt of Rivia skin in Fortnite

If you’ve been keeping tabs on Fortnite, you’ll have noticed the appearance of Geralt of Rivia in the trailer for Chapter 4 Season 1. Rather than appearing as a Fortnite store bundle, players can get hold of Geralt by obtaining the latest Battle Pass.

Though characters such as the Doom Slayer can be acquired by progressing through the Battle Pass and spending Battle Stars, The Witcher protagonist will require further efforts to unlock.

How to unlock Geralt of Rivia in Fortnite

Geralt of Rivia won’t be unlocked instantly when you purchase the Battle Pass. Just like Indiana Jones and The Foundation before him, Geralt of Rivia will only become available to unlock on February 7, 2023.

Epic Games, CDProjektRed Geralt of Rivia comes with some great cosmetics.

When this date arrives, it’s likely that players will need to complete a series of quests before the skin appears in their locker.

And there you have it – that’s what you need to know when it comes to unlocking Geralt of Rivia in Fortnite.

