How to get Snowball Launcher Fortnite weapon in Chapter 4

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Epic Games just released Winterfest 2022 for Fortnite, replacing the Rocket Launcher weapon with a Snowball Launcher – here’s how to get one.

This year’s Winterfest celebrations in Fortnite bring bundles of cheer to the holiday season. Unwrapping 14 presents, for example, will grant players access to 17 different in-game items at no extra charge.

Notably, Epic has already outlined what users can expect from at least two of those items – free outfits in the form of the Arctic Adeline and Sled Ready Guff Outfits.

Previously vaulted tools have returned via Winterfest 2022 as well, namely Holiday Presents and Snowball Launchers.

Here’s where to find a Snowball Launcher in Fortnite’s Winterfest

At present, Fortnite users can pick up Snowball Launchers at locations that previously played host to regular Rocket Launchers.

Article continues after ad

But players may find the likes of Brutal Bastion and Faulty Splits the best places to access this particular weapon, given the amount of loot that typically spawns in these locales.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Of course, scouring each area before other players close in may offer the best chances of getting lucky with a Snowball Launcher pickup.

Epic Games originally added the Snowball Launcher to Fortnite during Season 2, allowing fans to experiment with the seasonal explosive weapon for a limited period of time.

It doesn’t deal as much damage as its more explosive counterparts, yet the Snowball Launcher isn’t anything to scoff at, either.

Article continues after ad

The Chapter 4 Season 1 update also added other snow-based mechanics. In extra chilly locations like the Frosty Firs and Lonely Labs, hacking away at the ground with a pickaxe will allow players to create giant snowballs.

Doing this action long enough will result in a snowball large enough to hide inside. Evidently, Fortnite Island is no longer safe for those who prefer warmer months.