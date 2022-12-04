Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 patch notes: New Island, The Witcher, hurdling & more

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived with a brand new Island to explore, fresh mechanics like perks, and even motorcycles to ride. Here are the patch notes to get you up to speed.
After the dramatic events of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 finale – where the Island was consumed by Chrome and exploded into oblivion – a brand new Island has formed filled with new POIs and characters.
The game has also entered a brand new chapter, which means there’s more fresh content to discover than a regular seasonal update. From new weapons to perks and hurdling, there’s a lot going on!
Below, you’ll find the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 patch notes with details of all the new features you can enjoy.
A brand new Fortnite map to explore
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has introduced an entirely new Island to the battle royale, which means there are loads of POIs and landmarks to discover across the map.
Major new locations include The Citadel, Anvil Square, Brutal Bastion, and Frenzy Fields. There’s plenty to explore, and the best way to do that is to jump into the game and see it all for yourself!
Doom and The Witcher appear in the Battle Pass
A new Fortnite season means a new Battle Pass to unlock. This time around there are collaborations with The Witcher and Doom, as well as several original skins including Helsie and The Ageless.
You can find more details about the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass here.
Eliminate your opponents with new weapons
A brand new Island to explore would mean nothing if you didn’t have a good loot pool to take with you. Fortunately, there’s a whole range of weapons to discover in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
New weapons include the Ex-Caliber Rifle, the Thunder Shotgun, the Maven Auto Shotgun, the Red-Eye Assault Rifle, the Twin Mag SMG, the Tactical Pistol, and the devastating Shockwave Hammer.
You can find more details about the new and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 here.
Command a dirt bike with the Trail Thrasher
After months of rumors, dirt bikes are finally coming to Fortnite! Trail Trashers can be found across the Island just like regular vehicles, but with these, you’ll be able to perform tricks in the air.
Get a range of perks with Reality Augments
At intervals in each battle royale match, you’ll be offered a choice of two random Reality Augments, which are essentially the game’s version of perks.
Examples include Light Fingers, which makes Light Ammo weapons reload faster; Aerialist, which lets you deploy your Glider at any point; and Soaring Sprints, which lets you jump higher while sprinting.
Reality Augments last until the end of a match, so the longer you stay alive, the more you’ll be able to collect.
Land at Hot Spots to get rare weapons
At the start of every match, random POIs will be selected as Hot Spots. If you visit them, you’ll see flying drones in the sky that contain high-rarity-weapons – so shoot them down and stock up!
You can see which POIs are designated Hot Spots by looking for gold location names on the map.
Take control of Capture Points with your team
POIs will now have Capture Points that you and your squad can claim. If you manage to take over a Capture Point, any Chests or opponents at that POI will be marked to give you the advantage.
Fortnite is now using Unreal Engine 5.1 features
With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, the battle royale is taking advantage of Unreal Engine 5.1 features like Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Maps, and Temporal Super Resolution.
These features will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud gaming.
New movements like hurdling and snowball rolling
There are new maneuver abilities that will make getting around the Island a little easier in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, such as hurdling over obstacles while sprinting or rolling around inside snowballs.
That’s it for the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 patch notes! Make sure you check out our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides this season.