Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 patch notes: New Island, The Witcher, hurdling & more

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived with a brand new Island to explore, fresh mechanics like perks, and even motorcycles to ride. Here are the patch notes to get you up to speed.

After the dramatic events of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 finale – where the Island was consumed by Chrome and exploded into oblivion – a brand new Island has formed filled with new POIs and characters.

The game has also entered a brand new chapter, which means there’s more fresh content to discover than a regular seasonal update. From new weapons to perks and hurdling, there’s a lot going on!

Article continues after ad

Below, you’ll find the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 patch notes with details of all the new features you can enjoy.

A brand new Fortnite map to explore

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has introduced an entirely new Island to the battle royale, which means there are loads of POIs and landmarks to discover across the map.

Major new locations include The Citadel, Anvil Square, Brutal Bastion, and Frenzy Fields. There’s plenty to explore, and the best way to do that is to jump into the game and see it all for yourself!

Epic Games

Doom and The Witcher appear in the Battle Pass

A new Fortnite season means a new Battle Pass to unlock. This time around there are collaborations with The Witcher and Doom, as well as several original skins including Helsie and The Ageless.

Article continues after ad

You can find more details about the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass here.

Epic Games

Eliminate your opponents with new weapons

A brand new Island to explore would mean nothing if you didn’t have a good loot pool to take with you. Fortunately, there’s a whole range of weapons to discover in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

New weapons include the Ex-Caliber Rifle, the Thunder Shotgun, the Maven Auto Shotgun, the Red-Eye Assault Rifle, the Twin Mag SMG, the Tactical Pistol, and the devastating Shockwave Hammer.

You can find more details about the new and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 here.

Epic Games

Command a dirt bike with the Trail Thrasher

After months of rumors, dirt bikes are finally coming to Fortnite! Trail Trashers can be found across the Island just like regular vehicles, but with these, you’ll be able to perform tricks in the air.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

Get a range of perks with Reality Augments

At intervals in each battle royale match, you’ll be offered a choice of two random Reality Augments, which are essentially the game’s version of perks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Examples include Light Fingers, which makes Light Ammo weapons reload faster; Aerialist, which lets you deploy your Glider at any point; and Soaring Sprints, which lets you jump higher while sprinting.

Reality Augments last until the end of a match, so the longer you stay alive, the more you’ll be able to collect.

Epic Games

Land at Hot Spots to get rare weapons

At the start of every match, random POIs will be selected as Hot Spots. If you visit them, you’ll see flying drones in the sky that contain high-rarity-weapons – so shoot them down and stock up!

Article continues after ad

You can see which POIs are designated Hot Spots by looking for gold location names on the map.

Epic Games

Take control of Capture Points with your team

POIs will now have Capture Points that you and your squad can claim. If you manage to take over a Capture Point, any Chests or opponents at that POI will be marked to give you the advantage.

Epic Games

Fortnite is now using Unreal Engine 5.1 features

With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, the battle royale is taking advantage of Unreal Engine 5.1 features like Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Maps, and Temporal Super Resolution.

These features will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud gaming.

Epic Games

New movements like hurdling and snowball rolling

There are new maneuver abilities that will make getting around the Island a little easier in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, such as hurdling over obstacles while sprinting or rolling around inside snowballs.

Article continues after ad

That’s it for the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 patch notes! Make sure you check out our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides this season.