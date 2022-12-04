All vaulted, unvaulted & new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Titas is an avid follower of esports titles such as Valorant and Dota 2 along with a knack for mobile games. He has previously worked at Sportskeeda Esports and Gfinity Esports before joining the team at Dexerto as a Games Writer. You can contact him at titas.khan@dexerto.com

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is now live and like every major seasonal update, there are plenty of new and unvaulted weapons that you can find scattered across the island. Let’s dive in and check out all the weapon changes this season.

The latest chapter of Fortnite has arrived with a plethora of exciting changes and new content in the game. From the upcoming collab with Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher franchise to the introduction of the perks system, there’s plenty of stuff for you to check out.

The new chapter has also brought plenty of new weapons into the fray, making life on the island more exciting than ever. Additionally, a few older weapons have also been released from the vault, marking their return to the active pool of weapons in Fortnite.

Without any further ado, let’s dive in and check out all the new, unvaulted, and vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Contents

All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Epic Games

Given that Fortnite underwent a chapter change, the developers have introduced several new weapons into the game. This means that all of these new weapons can be found across various locations on the map, especially from the new Chapter 4 chests.

Here’s the full list of all the new weapons that are now available in Fortnite:

Ex-Caliber Rifle

Thunder Shotgun

Maven Auto Shotgun

Red-Eye Assault Rifle

Twin Mag SMG

Tactical Pistol

Shockwave Hammer

All unvaulted & returning weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Epic Games

While none of the traditional weapons were released from the vaults, bows made a surprising return to the island in Chapter 4 Season 1. Introduced way back in Chapter 2, it surely has been a while since the community last had fun with bows in Fortnite.

Here’s the full list of unvaulted and returning weapons that you can now find on the island:

Flame Bow

Shockwave Bow

Cluster Bow

Unstable Bow

Stink Bow

All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

While every season of Fortnite ends up with various weapons being locked away inside the vault, there’s been no confirmation from Epic Games about which weapons are vaulted for Chapter 4 Season 1.

With that in mind, we’ll make sure to update this section once we figure out which weapons have been removed from the loot pool, so make sure to check back soon.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

It will be interesting to see how the in-game experience takes shape in the current season, especially with various weapon pool changes shaking things up along with the addition of the perks system.

Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates and guides.