Fortnite Chapter 4 leak reveals Titanfall feature coming in future update

According to a recent leak, a future Fortnite update may add wall running and other Titanfall-like movement mechanics to the battle royale.

To the delight of many a player, Epic Games has experimented with movement quite a bit in past Fortnite updates.

The advent of Chapter 3, for example, introduced Spider-Man to the world of Fortnite, which, in turn, let loose web-swinging abilities.

Notably, that very same content rollout also added sliding mechanics to the mix. The ability to shoot and build while sliding only bolstered the feature’s overall utility. And now it seems another new movement upgrade will alter the way players maneuver across the map.

Leak suggests wall running is coming to Fortnite

Reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX recently reported that three new movement mechanics are in the works for Fortnite. Wall running counts as one such feature, with jump sliding and double jumping rounding out the list.

The leaker that while they’re unsure about what the jump slide will entail, it’s possible double jumping could constitute an “upcoming Augment/Perk.”

Understandably, fans appear most interested in news that wall running could arrive with a future update. “By the nine… They’re turning Fortnite into Titanfall,” one Twitter user replied to the above tweet. “Yes, I would f—ing love wall running,” another Fortnite player typed in all caps.

One Titanfall fan posited the jump slide mechanic could work similarly to the bunnyhopping feature in Titanfall 2.

Whether or not these supposed additions will go live during Fortnite Chapter 4 isn’t yet known. It’s also worth noting that Epic Games itself has yet to confirm the veracity of this particular leak.