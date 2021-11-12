How to watch Disney Plus Day stream: Start time, Shang-Chi & what to expect

Disney Plus Day is a huge event for TV and movie buffs, as the streaming service is expected to add a bunch of new content including Shang-Chi and Jungle Cruise – here’s when it starts, and how you can watch along.

To celebrate its two-year anniversary, Disney Plus is planning a whole day full of announcements, sneak peeks, and trailers for several exciting TV shows and movies coming to the streaming service in the future.

There will also be plenty of new content drops on the day itself, ranging from Marvel movies like Shang Chi to Disney shorts like Ciao Alberto and behind-the-scenes documentaries from Star Wars and Billie Eilish.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know to enjoy Disney Plus Day and keep up to date with the latest announcements.

Contents

How to watch Disney Plus Day

You can tune into Disney Plus Day and catch all of the announcements directly on Disney Plus. If you don’t have an account, you can sign up here with a limited offer of £1.99/$1.99 for your first month.

If you can’t watch live or you’d rather get the latest announcements in bitesize formats, you can follow the streaming service on Twitter, where the company will no doubt share the biggest reveals.

What time does Disney Plus Day start?

Disney Plus Day takes place on Friday, November 12, 2021, and the main event will begin at 6am PDT / 9am EDT/ 2pm GMT.

Advertisement

For the latest information and announcements regarding Pixar productions, you’ll want to keep an eye out from 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm GMT.

However, if you’re only interested in the new Marvel content coming to Disney Plus, then you’ll want to tune in from 8:45am PDT/ 11:45am EDT/ 4:45pm GMT for the latest MCU revelations.

What to expect from Disney Plus Day

There will be announcements on a wide range of franchises owned by Disney, from Pixar to Marvel, from Star Wars to National Geographic, and beyond, so there should be something for everyone.

The biggest Marvel production we’re expecting to see during Disney Plus Day is Hawkeye, which debuts on the streamer this month, and potentially upcoming series like Ms Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight.

Advertisement

As for Star Wars, expect to see more of December’s TV series The Book of Boba Fett. We could also get information on Ahsoka and Andor’s spin-off shows, as well as season three of The Mandalorian.

What time will Shang Chi be on Disney Plus?

One of the most exciting additions to the streamer as part of the Disney Plus Day event is Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Marvel fans being able to stream it from Friday, November 12, 2021.

The epic superhero movie introduced Shang Chi to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and won over critics and fans alike when it hit cinemas back in September, so it’s a great addition to the streaming service.

Advertisement

Read More: Everything we know about the Uncharted movie

Shang Chi will be joined by Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, Dopesick, Olaf Presents, The Simpsons in Plusaversary, Ciao Alberto, The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2, and more.

That’s everything you need to know about Disney Plus Day so far! Make sure you tune into the live stream to keep up to date with all the big announcements.