Fortnite announces V-Bucks price increase in multiple countries

Epic Games has recently stated that the cost of V-Bucks and other in-game purchases in Fortnite will be increased in multiple countries. Even though this change caught players off guard, here are the updated prices and the countries that will be impacted.

When it comes to the number of in-game purchases made by its user base, Fortnite is among the top games. V-Bucks, the game’s virtual currency, are highly sought after by players since they can be used to buy in-game cosmetics that are themselves quite valuable digital assets.

Article continues after ad

Throughout the years, Fortnite players have witnessed several modifications to the quantity or cost of V-Bucks they can purchase from the Epic Games or platform store. There are numerous online tournaments and giveaways where players can get a ton of free V-Bucks, thus they’re worth a lot.

Recently, there has been a significant price increase to V-Bucks, even though buying them is easier and cheaper as compared to games like Call of Duty and Apex Legends.

Article continues after ad

Here are the new prices for Fortnite V-Bucks and the countries that will be affected.

Dexerto Epic Games has revised the in-game currency prices for the first time in two years.

Fortnite revises V-Bucks prices in Canada, United Kingdom, and Mexico

In a recent blog post, Fortnite revealed that it would be adjusting the cost of V-Bucks and other in-game bundles in the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, and Mexico. Epic has announced that beginning on July 17, 2023, the cost of V-Bucks and other in-game bundles would rise in the United Kingdom and Canada to account for inflation.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, due to currency changes in connection with the US Dollar (USD), the prices of V-Bucks and bundles in Mexico will be lowered at roughly the same time.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In a recent tweet, dataminer iFireMonkey compared the new prices to the current prices of V-Bucks and other in-game bundles to demonstrate the impact of the price changes. In the United Kingdom, prices will go up by almost 9%, with the new scale ranging from GBP £3.49 to GBP £69.99.

Article continues after ad

A similar 12% price rise is planned for Canada, where prices will range from CAD $5.99 to CAD $119.99. When compared to their current costs, however, V-Bucks and in-game bundles in Mexico are discounted by a range of 3%, from MXN $79 to MXN $1629.

The revised prices, however, does not change the pricing of Fortnite Crew Subscription as they remain £9.99 British Pounds, $15.99 Canadian Dollars, and $249 Mexican Pesos. Additionally, prices for certain bundles (Dark Reflections, Magma Masters, Lava Legends, Summer Legends, and the Wish, Set, Match Quest Pack) will be adjusted when they will become available again in the Item Shop in the future.

Article continues after ad

For more Fortnite news and guides, check out our dedicated page on Dexerto.