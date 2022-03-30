How to get Fortnite Mainframe Break Pack bundle: All cosmetics & cost

The Mainframe Break Pack set is now available in Fortnite with Zoe Clash and Sgt. Shiba, bringing a full cosmetic bundle for Chapter 3, Season 2. Here’s how you can get the full bundle.

Fortnite has had plenty of anime-inspired skins, as well as a very popular crossover with the global hit anime title, Naruto.

With the growing popularity of anime, the game‘s developers Epic Games are leaning more heavily into that world with the Zoe Clash skin.

While normally such cosmetics require leveling up your Battle Pass and completing certain challenges, this one can actually be picked up by anyone, regardless of your Battle Pass level.

What is in Fortnite Zoe Clash skin bundle & cost

If you want to buy the Mainframe Break Pack bundle with the Zoe Clash skin, all you have to do is head over to the Epic Store page with your account signed in and buy it.

Alternatively, you can head over to the Shop tab on console to find the skin bundle, which includes the following:

Zoe Clash Outfit

Sgt. Shiba Back Bling

Beep & Boop Pickaxe

Sticker ‘Em Up Wrap

600 V-Bucks

The pack will set you back $3.99/£3.19, so nowhere near some of the more premium prices of some other bundles, and since you get 600 V-Bucks as part of the pack, you’re making a little bit of that money back ,too.

While Fortnite is famed for collaborations with the likes of Star Wars, Marvel, and more, sometimes their own skins and cosmetics are some of the best — and this Zoe Clash skin bundle might just fall into that category.

