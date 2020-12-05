Logo
Fortnite

Epic confirms Fortnite World Cup 2021 has been canceled

Published: 5/Dec/2020 5:55

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Epic Games has confirmed that they have “no plans” for any live events next year, including Fortnite World Cup 2021, all but canceling the event. It’s something many fans expected but still feared, even though most understand it’s necessary.

Fortnite’s competitive scene is one of many that have been rocked in 2020. It was something nobody anticipated or expected, at least, in terms of how severe an impact it would have on the world.

Unfortunately, we’re not out of the woods yet, and that means there’s still a spanner in the works. Epic Games has decided it’s still too risky to host live events anytime soon.

They’ve opted to cancel all live events in 2021, including the Fortnite World Cup. They laid it all out in their latest blog post.

The Fortnite World Cup is the premier event in the Fortnite competitive scene.

“Our intent is to eventually hold global in-person tournaments again, but our priority for any such event is the health and safety of our players and staff,” they said. It’s a sentiment that other organizations have shared.

“With so much still unknown about what is practical and safe, we do not plan to hold in-person events in 2021, including a Fortnite World Cup,” they added. However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any competitions at all.

“We will continue to provide online competitions throughout 2021 with the hopes that physical events, in some form, can return at some point in the future,” they said. 

It’s crazy to think that we might still be a year away from seeing LAN esports events again. However, it’s a sensible decision given the circumstances.

Fortnite fans will need to wait at least another year before seeing a LAN tournament.

It’s bittersweet news for fans and players around the world. They’d love to see competitive LAN events in the Fortnite scene once again.

But at the same time, it’s good to know that Epic Games has everyone’s best interests at heart. They aren’t willing to risk anything, which is nice.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.