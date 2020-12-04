Logo
xQc slams Fortnite’s competitive changes as “unfair” in Season 5

Published: 4/Dec/2020 11:56

by Alex Garton
xQc/Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Twitch streamer Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has slammed the current state of Fortnite’s competitive arena mode and the casual features it includes. 

The release of Fortnite’s Season 5 has brought a wealth of changes and new content for players to check out. These new features include new NPC’s, dialogue, and side missions which have been added to both the standard and competitive mode.

Epic’s decision to add these extra features to Fortnite’s competitive mode has displeased certain members of the community. Twitch personality xQc has voiced his opinion on the matter in a heated rant whilst streaming.

Epic Games
Members of the Fortnite community argue unnecessary features ruin the competitive mode.

xQc criticizes Fortnite’s competitive mode in rant

Everybody enjoys checking out new features in games, especially when it’s as exciting as a new season in Fortnite. New dialogue, music, and NPC’s all assist in making gameplay more immersive and fun, but should they be added into a game’s competitive mode?

That’s the ongoing debate taking place in the Fortnite community as Epic has opted to add all of Season 5’s new features to the competitive mode. This had led to members of the community arguing that these features water down the competitive nature of arena matches.

Twitch personality xQc has expressed his view on the topic, slamming Fortnite’s competitive mode in a rant on stream: “how is that I queue for a competitive game mode and there is quests to do, there’s bots, there’s side missions… I queued to play against players.”

As you can see, it’s obvious xQc isn’t the biggest fan of the new features added to competitive.

A competitive mode should provide players with an environment in which skill determines a victor. Therefore, it’s easy to see why members of the Fortnite community are frustrated that these features are being added to arena matches.

A solution offered by xQc is to clearly establish a casual and competitive mode: “I feel a lot of the time this game tries to bridge competitive and casual at the same time… that’s unfair to people who only care about competitive.”

Currently, casual and competitive receive the same features so it’s difficult to establish a difference between the two.

This is certainly an issue Epic may have to address if the community continues to complain about the cluttered state of the game’s competitive mode.

Army National Guard CS:GO Missions: How to complete and earn points

Published: 17/Nov/2020 18:44

by Calum Patterson
Army National Guard

As part of the Army’s National Guard Community Challenge, CSGO players competing will have the chance to earn extra points by completing various missions. Here’s how missions work, and how to get them done.

Army National Gaurd

Throughout the duration of the CS:GO community nights and tournaments running until December, you can rack up points for each game you win – while having points deducted for a loss.

But, it’s not just winning or losing you need to worry about – that’s where missions come in. Missions offer an extra opportunity to pick up points.

If you’re not already signed up, make sure to head to our info page for everything you need to get started.

CS:GO Community Night Missions

Missions are a way for players to earn additional rewards for winning matches, by not just winning matches for points but also playing, getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills, etc.

Players will enter a mission challenge and compete against themselves to complete a specific task. If you complete that task, i.e. 3 clutches in a game, you will win points that can be spent on the shop here.

Hometown Soldier Campaign

The Army National Guard started the Hometown Soldier Campaign on November 1, with missions that can be activated by any players with a CS:GO game account.

There are currently two missions that everyone can complete until the end of November:

  • Mission 1: Win 10 matches – 500 points
  • Mission 2: Win 60 matches – 20,000 points

At the end of the month, these missions will be replaced by two more on December 1, which will run until the end of December.

This is all in addition to the bi-weekly tournaments, where players will be ranked on their wins/losses. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with points, from a pool of 30,000 – full details here.