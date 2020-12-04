xQc slams Fortnite’s competitive changes as “unfair” in Season 5

Twitch streamer Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has slammed the current state of Fortnite’s competitive arena mode and the casual features it includes.

The release of Fortnite’s Season 5 has brought a wealth of changes and new content for players to check out. These new features include new NPC’s, dialogue, and side missions which have been added to both the standard and competitive mode.

Epic’s decision to add these extra features to Fortnite’s competitive mode has displeased certain members of the community. Twitch personality xQc has voiced his opinion on the matter in a heated rant whilst streaming.

xQc criticizes Fortnite’s competitive mode in rant

Everybody enjoys checking out new features in games, especially when it’s as exciting as a new season in Fortnite. New dialogue, music, and NPC’s all assist in making gameplay more immersive and fun, but should they be added into a game’s competitive mode?

That’s the ongoing debate taking place in the Fortnite community as Epic has opted to add all of Season 5’s new features to the competitive mode. This had led to members of the community arguing that these features water down the competitive nature of arena matches.

Twitch personality xQc has expressed his view on the topic, slamming Fortnite’s competitive mode in a rant on stream: “how is that I queue for a competitive game mode and there is quests to do, there’s bots, there’s side missions… I queued to play against players.”

As you can see, it’s obvious xQc isn’t the biggest fan of the new features added to competitive.

A competitive mode should provide players with an environment in which skill determines a victor. Therefore, it’s easy to see why members of the Fortnite community are frustrated that these features are being added to arena matches.

A solution offered by xQc is to clearly establish a casual and competitive mode: “I feel a lot of the time this game tries to bridge competitive and casual at the same time… that’s unfair to people who only care about competitive.”

Currently, casual and competitive receive the same features so it’s difficult to establish a difference between the two.

This is certainly an issue Epic may have to address if the community continues to complain about the cluttered state of the game’s competitive mode.