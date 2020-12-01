 Fortnite star Issa retires after battling wrist injuries - Dexerto
Fortnite

Fortnite star Issa retires after battling wrist injuries

Published: 1/Dec/2020 9:49

by Connor Bennett
Issa in a Ghost Gaming hoodie
Ghost Gaming/Epic Games

Issa

Fortnite World Cup finalist and controller star Issa ‘Issa’ Rahim has officially retired from playing the battle royale professionally after two years.

With the rise of other games like Warzone and Valorant, a handful of Fortnite’s original stars have either jumped ship completely or will play Epic Games’ battle royale on an irregular basis. That includes the likes of Tfue, NickMercs, and Fortnite World Cup runner-up Psalm. 

However, in the case of Issa – who established himself as one of the game’s best controller players, especially in duos – he stopped playing due to an injury, and while he’s tried to get it sorted so he could come back on a regular basis, he’s not been able to do so at the same level as before. 

So, the former duos powerhouse and Fortnite World Cup finalist has now decided to call time on his professional Fortnite career – retiring on November 30 with a short, and to the point statement.

Issa and Kamo in Ghost Gaming jerseys
ESL
Issa and Kamo were duo partners for a long, long time.

“I don’t know how to start this, but I’m quitting, the former Ghost Gaming star said in his TweetLonger. “As many of u know, I signed with an org and was gonna try content creation but it just doesn’t work with my hand…. I’ve been going back and forth for a while and realized I need to either do it or quit.”

Issa also thanked everyone who has supported him on his journey through professional Fortnite, including long-time teammate Liam ‘Kamo’ Fillery.

As for what he’s got planned next, Issa added: “Still gonna stream every once in a while, but I’m mostly gonna focus on other stuff and do my thing. Maybe in the future, I can explain everything better, but for now, it’s just best for me to quit.”

Screenshot of issa's retirement TweetLonger
Twitter: Issa
The Fortnite star thanked everyone from the fans to his long-time duo partner.

Support for his move poured in from the Fortnite community, with the overwhelming majority of his former fellow pros wishing Issa luck in what he’s got planned next. 

The Swiss star hasn’t dropped any hints about what he’ll be doing next, as of writing, so fans will just have to keep a close eye on his social media accounts for the foreseeable future.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.