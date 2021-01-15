Dangerous Fortnite Season 5 jetpack exploit lets you float forever

There’s a risky new exploit in Fortnite Season 5 that allows you to float above your competition forever using jetpacks. Here’s how it can be done.

Game-breaking exploits are nothing new to Fortnite though players just uncovered a more ridiculous bug in Season 5. It doesn’t grant invincibility and it won’t outright win you a game, but it could throw your enemies for a loop.

Jetpacks are back in the game for Season 5 though they can’t be used freely. Holding down the boost button will eventually cause them to overheat. Meaning you’ll only be able to reach a certain height through short bursts.

Thanks to a new exploit, however, that’s no longer the case. Players are able to soar through the sky without a worry. All you need to do is find yourself some lava and you could just be in the clouds for the rest of the game.

Once you’re over some deadly lava, it’s time to jump in. It might sound dangerous, but the payoff is unlike anything else in Fortnite. Activating your jetpack right at the final moment as you collide with the lava, will see your character flying upwards.

Without explanation, your jetpack will break and you’ll be stuck in an endless ascension. No matter what you do from here, you’ll be stuck floating. You can shoot down on enemies below, but you won’t be able to navigate back down to the ground.

The trick takes some precise timing to get right. So there’s an element of risk involved. If you miss by even a few frames, you could be taking damage and potentially end your run early.

Though the benefits of this exploit could outweigh the risk in certain situations. Down to the final few players? Jump towards the lava and rise up for easy pickings. No one would ever expect a player to be randomly floating without hearing a jetpack sound overhead.

While it won’t take you to the absolute highest point possible, it will let you float at max jetpack height,” Reddit user ‘monty775’ confirmed.

Read More: How to get Hop Rock Dualies exotic weapon in Fortnite

They remained at this point until the storm “completely closed.” This means you really can use this exploit to stay above your competition for a full game. Just be cautious of nearby foes trying to build up to knock you down.