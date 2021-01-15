Logo
Dangerous Fortnite Season 5 jetpack exploit lets you float forever

Published: 15/Jan/2021 3:15

by Brad Norton
Fortnite jetpack gameplay
There’s a risky new exploit in Fortnite Season 5 that allows you to float above your competition forever using jetpacks. Here’s how it can be done.

Game-breaking exploits are nothing new to Fortnite though players just uncovered a more ridiculous bug in Season 5. It doesn’t grant invincibility and it won’t outright win you a game, but it could throw your enemies for a loop.

Jetpacks are back in the game for Season 5 though they can’t be used freely. Holding down the boost button will eventually cause them to overheat. Meaning you’ll only be able to reach a certain height through short bursts.

Thanks to a new exploit, however, that’s no longer the case. Players are able to soar through the sky without a worry. All you need to do is find yourself some lava and you could just be in the clouds for the rest of the game.

Fortnite gameplay
You’ll need to find some lava in Fortnite for this jetpack exploit to work.

Once you’re over some deadly lava, it’s time to jump in. It might sound dangerous, but the payoff is unlike anything else in Fortnite. Activating your jetpack right at the final moment as you collide with the lava, will see your character flying upwards.

Without explanation, your jetpack will break and you’ll be stuck in an endless ascension. No matter what you do from here, you’ll be stuck floating. You can shoot down on enemies below, but you won’t be able to navigate back down to the ground.

The trick takes some precise timing to get right. So there’s an element of risk involved. If you miss by even a few frames, you could be taking damage and potentially end your run early.

Though the benefits of this exploit could outweigh the risk in certain situations. Down to the final few players? Jump towards the lava and rise up for easy pickings. No one would ever expect a player to be randomly floating without hearing a jetpack sound overhead.

Using up your jetpack while getting hit by lava makes you fly up from FortniteCompetitive

While it won’t take you to the absolute highest point possible, it will let you float at max jetpack height,” Reddit user ‘monty775’ confirmed.

They remained at this point until the storm “completely closed.” This means you really can use this exploit to stay above your competition for a full game. Just be cautious of nearby foes trying to build up to knock you down.

Fortnite Crew members receive free emote as apology for issues: how to redeem

Published: 15/Jan/2021 0:39

by Tanner Pierce
If you were one of the people who signed up for Fortnite Crew and had issues with it when it launched back in December, Epic Games are apologizing for those errors with a free emote. Here’s how you can redeem the offer and get your hands on it.

When Fortnite Crew launched back in December 2020, it was largely viewed as a good service in terms of content and value, but was criticized heavily for its buggy launch. Just taking a look on the Fortnite bug Trello board will reveal a slew of issues that have been fixed with the subscription service.

Because of this rocky start, Epic Games is apologizing by offering up a free “Members Only” emote, which is only available to subscribers of the Fortnite Crew program.

In addition to the free skins, V-Bucks and battle pass, Fortnite Crew subscribers will now get an exclusive emote until February 2021.

According to Epic, the emote will be given out for free. All players have to do is be subscribed to Fortnite Crew and log in to the game between now and February 15, 2021. After that point, the emote will go away and won’t be able to be earned, at least for the time being.

Interestingly enough, Epic mentions that the item might make a return again in the future for subscribers, but offered up no details as to how it’ll be distributed when it comes back.

In terms of the emote itself, it’s pretty interesting and looks a bit like a secret handshake, requiring two players to complete it, which makes sense considering it’s only for Fortnite Crew subscribers.

Given the fact that a Fortnite Crew subscription already comes with some cool items like a free battle pass, V-Bucks and a special Crew Pack just for members — an extra item, no matter how small, is a welcome addition, especially after how frustrating it’s launch was.

It’ll be interesting to see if the emote makes a comeback but until then, hurry and jump into the game to make sure you secure your free item.