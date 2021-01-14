Logo
Fortnite

How to turn off pre-edits in Fortnite after 15.20 update

Published: 14/Jan/2021 0:18

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Share

While Fortnite update v15.20 added a bunch of new features to the game, including two new weapons and more, one of the smaller but more significant changes came in the form of a “disable pre-edits” option, which has been a highly sought-after feature in the community for a while.

While most Fortnite players are talking about the two new weapons added in the v15.20 patch, another major subject is that of the new option to disable pre-edits, which has been heavily requested by players for several years now.

But how does the new option actually function and how can you turn it off? Here’s everything you need to know about the small but important feature.

What is a pre-edit in Fortnite and what does disabling it change?

 

Epic Games
When pre-edits are disabled, the option to edit before you build the object isn’t available.

Pre-editing a structure basically means you have the ability to edit the shape/design of the structure before you actually place it and start building.

While this might seem good on paper, it can lead to many unfortunate mishaps while building at a quick rate, like unintended builds, which could be the difference between surviving or falling during a gunfight.

For years, many fans and top streamers, like SypherPK, have been calling for the feature to be removed, which would basically eliminate the option for mistakes when building, forcing players to put down a specific panel before they can edit it. Now, Epic Games have finally made the request a reality.

How it works is simple: if you have “disable pre-edits” on, you simply won’t see the edit button show up when you’re on your build screen. Once you place an object, then the option to edit will become available.

How to disable pre-edits in Fortnite

Epic Games
The option to disable pre-edits can be found in the settings.

Finding the option is very simple, however, considering Fortnite’s settings can be an intimidating, jumbled mess at times, it may be a bit confusing if you don’t know where to look:

  1. Open the Fortnite menu
  2. Select the “Settings” option
  3. Tab over to the “Game” section
  4. Scroll down to the “Building section
  5. Find the “Disable Pre-Edit Option” (it should be the second option) and turn it on
  6. Apply your changes
  7. The changes should take effect the next time you exit the menu

The best part is that, if you’re not sure whether or not you want the option to be disabled, you can turn it on or off mid-match without a problem.

All in all, it’s a pretty nice feature, and it’s recommended that you try it out a couple of times and see if it improves your game at all, especially if you’re someone who has difficulty building with pre-edits enabled.

Fortnite

Ali-A, Nick Eh 30 & more react to new Fortnite lever action shotgun: Is it OP?

Published: 13/Jan/2021 20:42

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Share

fortnite

With the brand new Fortnite update, Epic Games added Lever Action Shotgun to the game and it seems to output an insane amount of base damage, dwarfing other shotguns, but it also has a questionable accuracy problem.

Every time a new weapon is added into Fortnite, it has the potential to change up the metagame a significant amount. While some never even make a mark, the community always pays attention when it happens. Because of that, all eyes are on the new Lever Action Shotgun, which was added in with the new update.

Currently, players are scrambling to find out exactly where the new gun lands compared to others not only in its class, but in the entire game. Now, we have some early reactions from some streamers and suffice to say there’s a variety of opinions right now.

On January 13, YouTuber Ali-A released a video talking about the new gun. While he initially said that the shotgun was “the best that Fortnite has ever seen” due to its high amount of base damage and quick rechamber speed, he quickly seemed to back off, stating that it actually might be a bit underpowered.

The problem comes from the fact that the spread and accuracy seems to be incredibly weak. In a tweet posted to his Twitter account, he showed that a near-point black shot on an enemy with the uncommon version only netted him three pellet hits and 32 damage, which is very weak.

That being said, the base damage of the weapon is actually higher than others in the game right now like the Tactical Shotgun, meaning that, if you can get all of the pellets to hit your target, you have the potential to deal some heavy hits.

The weaknesses of the Lever Action Shotgun, however, don’t seem to be all that detrimental for some. Twitch Streamer NickEh30 posted on Twitter that the new weapon gets his approval. In addition, during a recent stream, he also said “I like it, I like it a lot”, after winning a gunfight with it.

Streamers x2Twins also seemed to like it, stating that “the Lever Action Shotgun is kind of a demon”. The pair doesn’t seem to be too confident, however, adding “maybe?” and “we’re not sure”, signifying that more testing might have to be done before determining just how good or bad it really is.

Both NickEh30 and x2Twins reactions can be seen in a video from Daily Clip Central below.

(NickEh30’s reaction starts at 9:12 and x2Twins reactions start at 11:50 for mobile users)

All in all, while it might take some time to know the full ramifications, it seems like it’s an overall positive improvement and has a good balance. Here’s hoping that this is actually the case.