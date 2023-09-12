Shroud explains why he quit playing “monstrosity” Warzone and CoD games

Streaming star Mike ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has labeled Call of Duty Warzone as a “monstrosity” as he explained why he’d rather play something like Halo instead, despite not having much love for that either.

When battle royale titles started getting big on Twitch, tens of thousands of viewers would flock to watch shroud popping heads and racking up wins. The former Counter-Strike star was, for a lot of it, balancing Twitch dominance with his esports career, excelling in both disciplines.

As he stepped away from competing, he struck around in the battle royale scene and has dominated everything from PUBG to Fortnite, Warzone, and even Cuisine Royale.

In recent months, BRs have certainly taken a backseat on his channel, but fans are still eager to see him play them – especially given that he’s been dominating in CS2 with his aimbot-like skills again.

Shroud blasts Warzone for being a “plague” for mouse and keyboard

However, he certainly won’t be going back to Call of Duty or Warzone anytime soon, as he says there is too much “bulls*it” affecting the game – especially for those on mouse and keyboard.

“It’s just CoD, brother. I’m not a fan of the point-and-click,” shroud said, answering one fan’s question about why he doesn’t play Warzone anymore. “CoD just needs a little bit more depth for me to really enjoy it, you know? And by that, I mean like depth when shooting gun.

“Dude, that game is a f*cking monstrosity. It’s a plague for mouse and keyboard. It is, by definition, a terrible shooting game for mouse and keyboard. When you shoot in that game, your screen is covered with bulls*it. You can’t even see what you’re shooting at. You know what that means? You can’t play on mouse and keyboard.”

The former CS star added that controller players benefit from that because aim assist cuts through the ungodly amount of “visual clutter” that appears on-screen in-game these days.

He added that he’d rather go play Halo and he is no lover of those games either due to their “shooting loop” as well. So, don’t tune in to one of his streams expecting him to play either game.