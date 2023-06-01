Fortnite players are quitting Ranked already due to one major issue

Fortnite entered the ring with other battle royales such as Apex Legends and Warzone by introducing a Ranked mode. However, players are already abandoning ranked in favor of normal matches.

It’s become common practice for battle royales to introduce ranked game modes. Respawn completely overhauled Apex Legends Ranked in May by improving matchmaking and removing splits. During the same month, Warzone 2 released its own competitive game mode.

Giving players something to play for and work toward is a great way to incentivize more playtime. But that doesn’t mean it works for every game. Despite introducing Ranked Play, Warzone 2 player count numbers have plummeted.

Warzone’s dip doesn’t all fall on the shoulders of Ranked Play, but Fortnite is also experiencing growing pains with its competitive mode.

Fortnite players slam long Ranked queue times

Epic Games asked players on Twitter what their ranks are after the mode’s first two weeks in action.

Instead of sharing their rank, community members complained about the mode being ruined by long wait times for matches.

100 Thieves Co-Owner Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop responded: “Unfortunately like many people have said, we’ve all stopped playing due to long queue times.”

CouRage suggested that the mode being on one server would help, but his suggestion was met with pushback.

Players argued that matches would feel terrible playing with high ping against users from other regions. And some argued that building would be nearly impossible with a poor server connection.

The streamer wasn’t alone in his struggles, however. A second player added: “Stopped playing cause it takes too long to get matches.”

Fortnite streamer FaZe Replays also claimed: “I’ve been struggling to get into games ever since about a week now.” Replays believes that the long queue times may be a glitch, and he urged the developers to look into the issue.