Clix re-signs with Twitch ahead of Fortnite Season 4 FNCS - Dexerto

Clix re-signs with Twitch ahead of Fortnite Season 4 FNCS

Published: 8/Oct/2020 23:03

by Theo Salaun
Streamer and professional Fortnite player for NRG, Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod has emerged as one of the battle royale’s most popular players and, now, officially re-signed an exclusive streaming deal with Twitch just ahead of Fortnite’s next big tournament. 

Having won $162,000 at the Fortnite World Cup and amassed a social media following in the millions, the 15-year-old Clix is one of the biggest stars in Epic Games’ BR and, therefore, one of Twitch’s as well.

With 2.4 million Twitch followers, the teenager is ranked by TwitchMetrics as the second-most watched Fortnite channel and the 43rd-most watched channel overall. As such, locking him down to an exclusive streaming deal was likely a high priority for Amazon’s streaming platform just ahead of the Season 4 Fortnite Champion Series Trios event.

While contemporaries who grew in popularity thanks to Fortnite have moved on, like NICKMERCS and Tfue, Clix has remained one of the game’s biggest and most popular players. A cornerstone of the battle royale’s streaming presence, he and Twitch announced that he would be re-signing exclusively on October 8.

Back in July, NRG enlisted the help of NBA Hall of Famer and four-time champion Shaquille O’Neal to join the organization’s other Fortnite superstar, Benjy ‘Benjyfishy’ David Fish, in announcing Clix’s signing as a streamer. 

Just several months later, the content creator is being welcomed back into an exclusive contract by Twitch’s bank accounts, cementing a degree of stability for the teenage star. As for how he might use that new money, Clix seems intent on re-investing in his work.

In a series of tweets, the 15-year-old explained that, out of a desire to enhance his quality on Twitch and comfortably stream more competitive matches and tournaments without FPS issues, he will be overhauling his entire setup. That revamped setup is expected to include a new camera and dedicated streaming PC.

As he elaborated in a reply to his own tweet, Clix doesn’t think he’ll be able to even stream certain tournaments until his new setup is locked in and ready to go: “I think I’ma play Dreamhack off stream because FPS is so f**king a**.” 

While fans have expressed disappointment in his decision not to stream competitive matches, they should be happy to know that he is prioritizing his performance in tournaments like the Season 4 FNCS. Further, they should appreciate that, with a new influx of re-signing money, his stream setup will be getting revamped in the near future.

How to find Tony Stark’s secret laboratory for Fortnite Week 7 challenge

Published: 8/Oct/2020 11:15

by Matt Porter
The grind never stops for Fortnite players, with Week 7 of Season 4 officially here bringing new challenges and tasks for fans to sink their teeth into. This week, one of the most difficult asks you to discover Tony Stark’s secret Lake House laboratory. Here’s everything you need to complete this challenge.

The Marvel theme continues in Season 4, as Earth’s mightiest heroes prepare for the inevitable attack from the evil Galactus. The supervillain is on his way to the Fortnite island, intent on altering the reality of the game forever, but our heroes are already preparing for the upcoming showdown.

These heroes have been taking over locations on the island for weeks, and while many are marked on the map to make them easy to find, some are hidden. One of these hidden areas is Tony Stark’s secret Lake House laboratory, which players need to find for this Season 4, Week 7 challenge.

Tony Stark has a named location in Season 4, but also has a secret laboratory too.

Where to find Stark’s secret Lake House lab

Seeing as it’s Stark’s secret laboratory, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that it isn’t marked on the map to make this challenge easier. What makes it harder is that there are a number of lakes on the island, so finding it accidentally suddenly becomes even more difficult. The good news is that we’ve done all the detective work for you, and can confirm that the lab is located in the north-east corner of the map, close to Steamy Stacks, and on the other side of the lake from Stark Industries.

Map showing the location of Tony Stark’s Lake House lab.

Once you head around the lake, you need to find the Lake House, which sits just on the edge of the water, with some massive bushes around it. Don’t head inside thinking you’ll find the lab in there though, as what you’re looking for is actually outside instead.

Head to those large bushes that sit outside, and use your pickaxe to break them, which should uncover a special door that will take you into Iron Man’s secret workshop.

Players can break down the metal door to get inside.

Once you make it inside, you’ll find that there isn’t too much to look at, although there are some weapons, consumables, and ammo sitting as floor loot that you can pick up and take with you as you hunt for Victory Royales.

There are weapons and chests inside the lab.

Step-by-step guide to finding Tony Stark’s secret Lake House laboratory

  1. Head to the Stark Industries, and walk around the adjoining lake towards Steamy Stacks.
  2. Walk over to the lake house on the shore, and destroy the bushes beside it.
  3. Enter through the secret entrance to Tony Stark’s secret laboratory to complete the challenge.

Once you’re inside the lab, you should receive a notification in the top left of your screen confirming that you’ve completed the challenge, which means you can head back out and into the action.

It’s definitely worth taking on this task if you’re hoping to complete your Season 4 Battle Pass, as like the other Week 7 challenges, this offers a massive 25,000 XP boost to help you unlock new skins and cosmetic items.