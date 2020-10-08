Clix re-signs with Twitch ahead of Fortnite Season 4 FNCS - Dexerto

Streamer and professional Fortnite player for NRG, Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod has emerged as one of the battle royale’s most popular players and, now, officially re-signed an exclusive streaming deal with Twitch just ahead of Fortnite’s next big tournament.

Having won $162,000 at the Fortnite World Cup and amassed a social media following in the millions, the 15-year-old Clix is one of the biggest stars in Epic Games’ BR and, therefore, one of Twitch’s as well.

With 2.4 million Twitch followers, the teenager is ranked by TwitchMetrics as the second-most watched Fortnite channel and the 43rd-most watched channel overall. As such, locking him down to an exclusive streaming deal was likely a high priority for Amazon’s streaming platform just ahead of the Season 4 Fortnite Champion Series Trios event.

While contemporaries who grew in popularity thanks to Fortnite have moved on, like NICKMERCS and Tfue, Clix has remained one of the game’s biggest and most popular players. A cornerstone of the battle royale’s streaming presence, he and Twitch announced that he would be re-signing exclusively on October 8.

Back in July, NRG enlisted the help of NBA Hall of Famer and four-time champion Shaquille O’Neal to join the organization’s other Fortnite superstar, Benjy ‘Benjyfishy’ David Fish, in announcing Clix’s signing as a streamer.

Just several months later, the content creator is being welcomed back into an exclusive contract by Twitch’s bank accounts, cementing a degree of stability for the teenage star. As for how he might use that new money, Clix seems intent on re-investing in his work.

In a series of tweets, the 15-year-old explained that, out of a desire to enhance his quality on Twitch and comfortably stream more competitive matches and tournaments without FPS issues, he will be overhauling his entire setup. That revamped setup is expected to include a new camera and dedicated streaming PC.

upgrading my whole setup no troll, gonna get a new cam for better quality facecams and streaming pc should come within 2 – 3 weeks and thats when ima start streaming most comp events — Clix (@ClixHimself) October 8, 2020

As he elaborated in a reply to his own tweet, Clix doesn’t think he’ll be able to even stream certain tournaments until his new setup is locked in and ready to go: “I think I’ma play Dreamhack off stream because FPS is so f**king a**.”

While fans have expressed disappointment in his decision not to stream competitive matches, they should be happy to know that he is prioritizing his performance in tournaments like the Season 4 FNCS. Further, they should appreciate that, with a new influx of re-signing money, his stream setup will be getting revamped in the near future.