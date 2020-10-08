How to find Tony Stark's secret laboratory for Fortnite Week 7 challenge - Dexerto

The grind never stops for Fortnite players, with Week 7 of Season 4 officially here bringing new challenges and tasks for fans to sink their teeth into. This week, one of the most difficult asks you to discover Tony Stark’s secret Lake House laboratory. Here’s everything you need to complete this challenge.

The Marvel theme continues in Season 4, as Earth’s mightiest heroes prepare for the inevitable attack from the evil Galactus. The supervillain is on his way to the Fortnite island, intent on altering the reality of the game forever, but our heroes are already preparing for the upcoming showdown.

Advertisement

These heroes have been taking over locations on the island for weeks, and while many are marked on the map to make them easy to find, some are hidden. One of these hidden areas is Tony Stark’s secret Lake House laboratory, which players need to find for this Season 4, Week 7 challenge.

Where to find Stark’s secret Lake House lab

Seeing as it’s Stark’s secret laboratory, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that it isn’t marked on the map to make this challenge easier. What makes it harder is that there are a number of lakes on the island, so finding it accidentally suddenly becomes even more difficult. The good news is that we’ve done all the detective work for you, and can confirm that the lab is located in the north-east corner of the map, close to Steamy Stacks, and on the other side of the lake from Stark Industries.

Advertisement

Once you head around the lake, you need to find the Lake House, which sits just on the edge of the water, with some massive bushes around it. Don’t head inside thinking you’ll find the lab in there though, as what you’re looking for is actually outside instead.

Head to those large bushes that sit outside, and use your pickaxe to break them, which should uncover a special door that will take you into Iron Man’s secret workshop.

Once you make it inside, you’ll find that there isn’t too much to look at, although there are some weapons, consumables, and ammo sitting as floor loot that you can pick up and take with you as you hunt for Victory Royales.

Advertisement

Step-by-step guide to finding Tony Stark’s secret Lake House laboratory

Head to the Stark Industries, and walk around the adjoining lake towards Steamy Stacks. Walk over to the lake house on the shore, and destroy the bushes beside it. Enter through the secret entrance to Tony Stark’s secret laboratory to complete the challenge.

Once you’re inside the lab, you should receive a notification in the top left of your screen confirming that you’ve completed the challenge, which means you can head back out and into the action.

It’s definitely worth taking on this task if you’re hoping to complete your Season 4 Battle Pass, as like the other Week 7 challenges, this offers a massive 25,000 XP boost to help you unlock new skins and cosmetic items.