Clix reveals the “only way” he’ll sign with Kick and leave Twitch

Fortnite star Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod has revealed the one condition under which he would ever quit Twitch and sign with streaming rival Kick.

Kick has emerged as a major competitor to Twitch by offering streamers a better sub split, no ads, and more leniency when it comes to mature content – something that has caused plenty of controversy.

That said, Kick has also pumped out some very lucrative contracts to acquire some of the streaming world’s biggest names including xQc, Amouranth, Tfue, and plenty of others.

During a recent Twitch stream, Fortnite icon Clix named his price to join the green platform, revealing the only way he’d ever leave Twitch behind and broadcast on Kick instead.

Clix demands over $12M to join Kick

According to Clix, the “only way” he’d ever consider Kick is if they offered him an amount of money that he would be stupid not to accept.

“The only way I’d ever sign to Kick is if it’s more than $12M a year. It would need to be an amount where I look at myself and I’m like, ‘Cody, you are dumb as f**k if you don’t switch.”

The streamer continued, explaining how the offer would need to be so good that his own family would be mad at him if he didn’t say yes.

“That number’s honestly not real,” he added, seemingly dismissing the possibility that Kick would come knocking with an offer of that magnitude.

Clix isn’t the only streamer to demand a huge sum from Kick to sign. Notably, Dr Disrespect asked for half of xQc’s $100M contract – and despite Kick negotiating with Doc’s team, nothing came of it.

“He’s one of the most entertaining streamers in the business, but fifty million is fifty million,” Kick’s Head of Product Paulie Chianese said when asked about Doc joining the platform.

As such, it seems unlikely that we see Clix on Kick anytime soon, but with Twitch no longer offering streamers big exclusive contracts, you never know what could happen.

Keep it locked to Dexerto for more viral streaming news.