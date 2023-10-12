Kick streamer N3on calls out Fortnite pro Clix for texting his girlfriend

Kick streamer N3on is calling out professional Fortnite player Clix for messaging his girlfriend on stream.

N3on is a popular Kick streamer and YouTuber who is known for his controversial videos and live streams. With over 150,000 followers on the platform, N3on has quickly risen to fame and streams to thousands of viewers at a time.

There is no shortage of controversy surrounding his content, as he has been kicked out of a Topgolf for allegedly making homophobic comments, accused of botting his viewership, and even called out for his comments saying blonde women have “peanut brains.”

The most recent news surrounding N3on, however, is not directed at him specifically. In a clip from one of his recent live streams, N3on directly called out Fortnite pro Clix for allegedly messaging his girlfriend.

N3on tells Clix to “get the f*** out” of his girlfriends DMs

The clip shows N3on and his girlfriend talking on a couch in front of the camera before N3on looks down at his phone, and then at the camera to address Clix.

“Aye Clix, do me a favor and get the f*** out of her DMs,” said N3on. “Get out of her DMs, I don’t know who you think you are. You are a f****** white boy, no one likes you. Get out of her DMs bro, deadass. Don’t you have a girl? Like god, bro.”

Outside of N3on claiming Clix has been messaging this girlfriend, there is no proof given that this is the case. At the time of writing, Clix has not responded to the claims, nor has N3on.

Clix recently announced that he had join esports organization XSET as a co-owner. Before joining XSET, Clix spent the last three years playing professional Fortnite for NRG Esports.