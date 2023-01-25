Pro Fortnite player Clix announces his departure from NRG

Professional Fortnite player and content creator Cody “Clix” Conrod has announced that after more than two years he is leaving NRG Esports.

Cody “Clix” Conrod has made a name for himself among the professional Fortnite scene during his time with NRG, even finding huge success on content creation platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Clix signed on with NRG at 16 years old and has performed well in Fortnite during his time there, such as earning first with fellow Fortnite pro Dukez at the C3S4: Elite Cup Finals – Week 1 in 2022.

Unfortunately, it seems Clix’s time with NRG has come to an end following an announcement on his Twitter.

Fortnite Pro Clix announces he’s leaving NRG

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Clix announced his departure from the esports organization: “No longer with @NRGgg, Thank you for the best 2 years of my life. Wouldn’t of been anywhere I am without you guys. Excited for what the future holds me.”

NRG’s official Twitter account acknowledged the post with a simple reply with two purple hearts, though the company has not made its own official post about Clix’s departure at the time of writing.

Ahead of the announcement, fans speculated whether or not both Clix and fellow NRG Fortnite Pro AussieAntics would be leaving the org, as both had removed ties with NRG from their Twitter bios days prior.

While it remains to be seen whether or not AussieAntics is leaving NRG alongside Clix, it would make him the only remaining NRG Fortnite player on the roster. It seems NRG may be trying to step away from competitive Fortnite entirely when comparing its active roster for players in games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Rocket League.

For now, only time will tell what Clix has in store for his future as a pro Fortnite player, as he’s yet to go into detail on the reason behind his departure from NRG.