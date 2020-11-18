All Fortnite leaked skins & cosmetics from v14.60 update - Dexerto

Epic Games are seemingly readying up a drop of new Fortnite Battle Royale skins following the v14.60 update, as many new outfits and cosmetics have been leaked ahead of schedule.

The latest update rolled out on November 18, with the community expecting some sweeping changes that – in the absence of patch notes from Epic – will be reported throughout the day as and when people find them.

What we do know for sure, however, is that Venom is finally coming to the popular battle royale game. Previously it was claimed that the villain would be as big as Brutus in Fortnite, and it looks like that was an accurate leak.

So, let’s take a look at all of the leaked skins and cosmetics – courtesy of HYPEX, ShiinaBR, and iFireMonkey.

Venom skin

Venom, from the Spiderman series, has finally appeared in the game files and is expected to be added soon. It’s been reported that the pickaxe that the character brings will be exclusively available to skin owners too.

New Bundles

It looks like two new bundles are coming soon for creators benjyfishy and Nick Eh 30, seen below.

Other Fortnite leaked skins and cosmetics

Aside from those notable ones, a few others have been added to the game. These can be seen below, with some even being skin styles.

All Backblings added in v14.60 Thanks @GMatrixGames for helping fix these and sending the working images <3 pic.twitter.com/tUVAHZRapP — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 18, 2020

Some data miners are having a hard time producing images of all cosmetics and skins from the encrypted files this week, though we’ll be sure to update this article if more sets are revealed early. For now at least, there appears to be a wide selection nevertheless.

More to follow…