 All Fortnite leaked skins & cosmetics from v14.60 update - Dexerto
Fortnite

All Fortnite leaked skins & cosmetics from v14.60 update

Published: 18/Nov/2020 10:20

by David Purcell
venom fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

Epic Games are seemingly readying up a drop of new Fortnite Battle Royale skins following the v14.60 update, as many new outfits and cosmetics have been leaked ahead of schedule. 

The latest update rolled out on November 18, with the community expecting some sweeping changes that – in the absence of patch notes from Epic – will be reported throughout the day as and when people find them.

What we do know for sure, however, is that Venom is finally coming to the popular battle royale game. Previously it was claimed that the villain would be as big as Brutus in Fortnite, and it looks like that was an accurate leak.

So, let’s take a look at all of the leaked skins and cosmetics – courtesy of HYPEX, ShiinaBR, and iFireMonkey. 

Fortnite Marvel artwork
Epic Games
Fortnite Season 4 has been a fairly wild rise so far. Next up, Venom.

Venom skin

Venom, from the Spiderman series, has finally appeared in the game files and is expected to be added soon. It’s been reported that the pickaxe that the character brings will be exclusively available to skin owners too.

New Bundles

It looks like two new bundles are coming soon for creators benjyfishy and Nick Eh 30, seen below.

Other Fortnite leaked skins and cosmetics

Aside from those notable ones, a few others have been added to the game. These can be seen below, with some even being skin styles.

Some data miners are having a hard time producing images of all cosmetics and skins from the encrypted files this week, though we’ll be sure to update this article if more sets are revealed early. For now at least, there appears to be a wide selection nevertheless.

More to follow…

Fortnite

How to play in Fortnite’s $1M Marvel Super Cup: Dates, format, more

Published: 18/Nov/2020 4:02

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Marvel
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite’s Marvel-themed Season is coming to a close and Epic Games is planning to end with a bang as there’s a whopping $1 million tournament right around the corner.

Competitive events can often be hard to break into. However, Fortnite is set to deliver one of the most accessible tournaments yet with an upcoming $1 million Super Cup. Anyone can enter, anyone can play, and anyone can win big in the “ultimate showdown.”

It’s the grand finale of Fortnite Season 4 as the Marvel-centric takeover winds down. You’ll need to play your best games possible, using every heroic and villainous power to your advantage.

From how you can get involved to the specific rules you should be aware of, here’s everything there is to know about the $1M Super Cup.

Fortnite $1M Super Cup Schedule

Fortnite Super Cup
Epic Games
$1M is up for grabs and anyone can jump into the mix on November 21.

The Super Cup event is set to take place across a single day with six hours of action on offer. Kicking off on November 21, the event is broken up into two separate rounds of competition. The first round will play out with thousands of teams as everyone looks to secure a spot among the top of the leaderboards.

Once three hours have passed, the top teams will advance through to round two for another batch of games. The absolute best teams at the culmination of this round will be taking home the lion’s share of the $1M prize pool.

European talent is up first as EU broadcasts kick off at 1PM ET | 10AM PT. Meanwhile, NA East is next in line for the spotlight as that region takes over from 5PM ET | 2PM PT. We’ve embedded the official stream below for your convenience.

How to play in the $1M Super Cup event

Joining the competition and squaring off against the best couldn’t be simpler. On November 21, a new competitive tab will appear in Fortnite’s main menu. So long as your account is registered with 2-Factor-Authentication and your above level 30, you’ll be placed right into the mix.

There are no qualifiers, no hoops to jump through. Simply enter this event playlist in the menu and you’ll be all set to compete for $1M.

Fortnite $1M Super Cup Format

Fortnite Marvel artwork
Epic Games
You’ll need to master everything Season 4 has on offer to come out on top of this tourney.

Throughout each phase of the event, Duos will have three hours to play a maximum of 10 games. Points will be accumulated throughout these games depending on total eliminations and overall placements. A first-place finish is worth 55 points in total.

At the conclusion of the first round, a majority of the competing Duos will be knocked out. Only the top 1,000 from NA East, NA West, Europe, and Brazil will make it through to round two. Meanwhile, only 500 from OCE, Asia, and ME regions will advance.

The best Duos will be handed $3,500 for winning the event in their region, However, some regions will be paying out prizes to every single team all the way through to the 500th best Duo on the day. 