Fortnite update 14.60: patch notes, Season 4 end event, downtime details, more - Dexerto

Fortnite’s next Chapter 2 Season 4 update, patch 14.60, is expected to arrive this week, though fans are still waiting for Epic Games to officially announce its arrival. Here’s all the details we have so far, including patch notes, and more.

This week should bring the final Fortnite update of Season 4; one focused on the impending arrival of Marvel supervillain Galactus, and the long-teased ‘Nexus War’ finale.

Epic Games hasn’t announced the new update just yet, but we’ve got a pretty good idea of everything coming in patch v14.60 anyway ⁠— starting with when the next Fortnite update will actually be deployed onto the battle royale’s live servers.

When is the Fortnite 14.60 patch coming?

The next Fortnite patch hasn’t actually been officially locked in, but the Nov. 18 update seems to have been leaked early by the battle royale’s competitive arm.

According to @FortniteCompetitive on Twitter, the Venom Cup has been delayed in Asia and Oceania “due to the 14.60 patch.” While the competitive social media account didn’t mention dates, the fact the tournament has been delayed speaks volumes.

Dexerto can predict we’ll likely see Fortnite update v14.60 deployed around 4am ET on either Wednesday or Thursday (Nov. 18 or 19) this week, pending confirmation.

Fortnite 14.60 early patch notes

Galactus arrives

With Fortnite patch 14.60 being the last update before the end of Season 4, that can only mean one thing; Galactus is finally going to arrive, and kick-start the Nexus War.

Dexerto is expecting to see plenty of Galactus and Nexus War assets and elements added to Fortnite this patch. This will either be in-game ⁠— depending on how early Epic wants to add a few teasers ⁠— or in the code ahead of Season 4’s big day.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is expected to end on Thursday, December 3.

Season-end events usually take place on the weekend, with Saturday the most likely. That means we should see the Galactus event happen on Nov. 28.

Slurp Bazooka

The ‘Slurp Bazooka,’ similar to the infamous Bandage Bazooka, is expected to be added in Fortnite update 14.60. The new heavy weapon was leaked by HYPEX soon after v14.40 in October, and appears to be ready to be released in-game.

The new bazooka will likely operate in a similar fashion to its Bandage cousin. The Slurp Bazooka will probably fire Fortnite’s iconic Slurp Juice, which heals one health point every 0.5 seconds, up to a total of 75. The bazooka may simply heal.

The main difference is that Slurp worked on shields as well, where Bandages only restore health. This may be the case of the bazooka as well. The new gun will likely also take up a number of weapon slots, just like the Bandage Bazooka.

Fortnite 14.60 bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs and issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch actually only has a few fixes included but will cover the battle royale, Creative mode, and even Save the World.

Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v14.60:

General

Disabled voice chat cannot be re-enabled on Xbox Series X/S.

‘Lock Input Method as Mouse’ does not lock the input method.

Battle Royale

Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb disabled in competitive playlists.

Creative Mode

Team Size setting does not properly function when Join In Progress is set to Join Next Round.

Save the World

Wild West Llama not granting Steampunk weapon.

So, there you have it! That’s our early patch notes with expected changes and fixes coming in Fortnite’s v14.60 update patch. Once the official details are released and added to the game, we’ll be the first to let you know.