10 best Nerf Fortnite blasters in 2023: Motorized, Mini & more

We’ve rounded up ten of the best Nerf Fortnite blasters which feature licensed designs from the hit video game with oodles of features, including stunning motorization, bolt action, mini variants, and more.

The popular battle royale video game Fortnite has inspired a series of licensed toy blasters from Nerf. These foam dart blasters capture the look and feel of the weapons used in the Fortnite game.

With so many options to choose from, we break down ten of the best Nerf Fortnite blasters that fans and collectors will want to get their hands on.

Article continues after ad

NERF Fortnite Blue Shock

Amazon

The Blue Shock blaster features motorized 10-dart blasting, sending darts flying in automatic succession when you hold down the acceleration button.

Article continues after ad

This fully automatic blaster has a removable 10-dart clip and comes with 10 Elite darts. The blue and white blaster depicts the Blue Shock weapon wrap from Fortnite.

NERF Fortnite Heavy SR

Amazon

As the longest Fortnite blaster Nerf has ever made, the Heavy SR measures over three feet long to match the in-game weapon. It’s a bolt action blaster with a removable targeting scope and comes with six Mega darts. The red and black blaster represents the Red Camo Wrap.

Article continues after ad

NERF Fortnite B-AR

Amazon

Complete with the black, blue, and yellow Converge Wrap scheme, the B-AR blaster brings motorized 10-dart blasting power. Hold down the acceleration trigger and press the main trigger to send darts flying. This semi-auto electric blaster includes a 10-dart clip and 10 Elite darts.

Article continues after ad

NERF Fortnite TS Blaster

Amazon

This pump action blaster represents the TS weapon wrap design with its black, gray, and red color scheme. Load up to 4 mega darts in the front and prime the pump-action mechanism to fire them downrange.

Article continues after ad

The storage stock provides onboard storage for four backup darts. It comes with eight official mega Fortnite darts.

NERF Fortnite HC-E

Amazon

Inspired by another Fortnite fan favorite, the HC-E is a single-shot blaster with a hammer prime design. Pull the hammer back and squeeze the trigger to fire each of the three included Mega darts. The yellow and black blaster depicts the Hyper colors of the HC weapon wrap.

Article continues after ad

NERF Fortnite Dual Pack

Amazon

This set bundles two compact single-shot blasters for Fortnite fans – the red Flint Knock and the green and brown LP. Both feature front-loading prime/fire mechanisms and hold one dart at a time. The pack comes with three darts for each blaster, allowing you to start battling right out of the box.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

NERF Fortnite SMG-E

Amazon

Take your Fortnite dart blasting fully automatic with this motorized SMG-E blaster. Power up the flywheel motors with the throttle button, load up to 6 darts in the included clip, and hold down the trigger to unleash a storm of darts.

This replica of the Silenced SMG generates Fortnite firepower in condensed form.

Article continues after ad

NERF MicroShots Thunder Crash

Amazon

In a more miniaturized form, this MicroShots blaster captures the look of a Fortnite pickaxe with bright blue, purple, and black thunderbolt graphics. Despite its micro size, it can still fire one dart at a time from its single-shot mechanism. This mini blaster offers both portability and display value for Fortnite collectors.

Article continues after ad

NERF Fortnite BASR-L

Amazon

Replicating the legendary Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle from Fortnite, this BASR-L blaster brings top-tier aesthetics and function.

Details like the removable targeting scope and bolt-action priming capture iconic elements of the source weapon. It comes packaged with a six-dart clip and 12 Elite darts to reload the hard-hitting clip-fed blaster.

Article continues after ad

NERF MicroShots

Amazon

Micro Peely is modeled after Peely, one of the most beloved Fortnite characters, this tiny blaster captures Peely’s signature design in its charming form.

It may be mini, but it can still fire standard Elite darts thanks to its single-shot firing mechanism. At just four inches long, this micro collectible fits anywhere and makes Peely fans smile.

Article continues after ad

Nerf and Fortnite make a powerful combination, bringing the iconic weapons and characters from the popular video game into dart-blasting form.

With options sized for all ages and interests, these Fortnite blasters make it easy to reimagine battle royale adventures. Whether you’re a devoted fan of the franchise or shopping for the Fortnite kid in your life, this list breaks down the very best Nerf blasters to complete your collection.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.