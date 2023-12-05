Thank the bus driver for 32% off Fortnite NERF guns before the holidays

Save up to 32% on NERF Fortnite blasters at Amazon including the Blue Shock, Camo Pulse, and SP-L with detachable barrel.

Fortnite fanatics can now bring the video game world to life with a series of blasters created from a collaboration between NERF and the popular battle royale game. Check out these deals on pump action, automatic, and spy-inspired dart blasters, available now on Amazon.

Feel the rush with the motorized NERF Fortnite Blue Shock

The Blue Shock motorized blaster allows players to recreate Fortnite’s rapid-fire action. Designed with the vibrant Blue Shock wrap from the video game, it can shoot 10 darts in a row from the included 10-dart clip.

Save big on it as it’s marked 25% off its original price. As an epic bonus, it comes with a code to unlock the Beat Wrap skin in Fortnite.

Small but mighty NERF Fortnite Camo Pulse

Despite its compact size, the Camo Pulse packs a punch thanks to its hammer priming mechanism that hits max power with one pull.

Slide the hammer back and pull the trigger to quickly launch darts from the 6-dart rotating drum. Accuracy is spot on thanks to the included 6 official Nerf Elite darts. Save a massive 32% off on this gun!

Covert Ops fun with the NERF Fortnite SP-L

Secret agents and stealth gamers will love the SP-L blaster, designed just like the one in Fortnite. The detachable barrel offers options for customizing your secret ops experience.

An internal 3-dart clip feeds the blaster for rapid-fire abilities. While not currently on sale, the outlook of this gun makes it easy to add this Amazon-exclusive package to your Nerf artillery.

Grab these blasters before prices change! Intense stand-offs, covert missions, and open warfare await in your own world of Fortnite. Just make sure to wear eye protection and know when enough battling is enough.

