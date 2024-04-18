Simpson’s themed ‘Homers’ doughnut shop has fans completely obsessed

Fast food fans were left salivating after videos circulated of a Simpson’s themed doughnut shop, aptly named ‘Homers’ after the show’s doughnut-loving character.

Homers, a doughnut shop in Montreal, Canada, quickly became a sensation, as even though it only opened this passing March, each day has a line of people queuing to get in.

But why is the store so popular? They have taken care to ensure that The Simpson’s fans will have a fully immersive experience, both in the colors and the decor. It even features Simpson’s-themed arcade games that customers can have fun playing — even the packaging is in keeping with the show’s theme.

Perhaps what also separates them from bigger chains such as Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ is that they have a ‘doughnut of the day,’ where they reveal a new and exciting doughnut creation each day, to spice things up for customers.

Speaking to the local Montreal Gazette, the shop’s owner, Terry Axiotis commented on their debut: “On Day 1, we sold out completely, so we doubled our production and sold out again on Day 2.”

It seems that the key to the store’s success is hard work and dedication, as Axiotis said on Wednesday morning that he and his crew were baking and stacking boxes in preparation of another busy day. “So we doubled up every day after that, and we have been selling out every day. Now we’re maxed out. We go through 200 kilos of dough per day.”

This means that they’re selling a whopping 5,000 doughnuts a day to eager customers.

There have been a ton of videos posted by the new store, displaying some of the different flavors being sold there. The new range includes OREO, crème brûlée, and Cookie Monster to name a few.

People on Instagram we’re raving over the new store after they posted, writing: “Dopest doughnuts in MTL – Legit better than Krispy Kreme hands down.”

Another said: “Legit the best donuts I’ve ever tasted. My advice is to try the classics (chocolate/boston cream/maple/jelly/sugar) – they are beyond. I’ve been twice and need to actively stop myself from going in daily,” another advised doughnut fans.”

“Delicious donuts & the service is amazing too. A MUST TRY! Wishing Homers continued success!” another chimed in, clearly impressed.

The store itself is located at Sherbrooke St W, Montreal. According to their official Instagram page, they are open every day from 10AM – 5PM if fans would like to visit. They do both a 6 and 12 pack of doughnuts, costing $10.18 USD – $15.99 USD respectively.

Krispy Kreme are also going viral this April, as they’ve announced the release of a bizarre new flavor – white chocolate and cheese. Unlike Homer’s doughnuts, people weren’t too sure how they felt about this creation.