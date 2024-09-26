Only modern Simpsons game shutting down and fans are “devastated”

The only modern Simpsons video game, The Simpsons: Tapped Out, is getting shut down by EA after over a decade of live support, leaving fans “devastated.”

The free-to-play mobile game launched in 2012 and is the most recent Simpsons-based title launched since Itchy and Scratchy Land in 2009. EA announced on September 26 that the long-running title will be removed from app stores on October 31, and servers will be shut off after January 24, 2025.

“The decision to end our twelve-year journey is an emotional one. Together with our partners at The Simpsons™ and The Walt Disney company, we have delighted in bringing this game to you, the fans, and seeing how you’ve each built your own beloved versions of Springfield,” the announcement said.

The Simpsons: Tapped Out was a town creation game where players could build their own versions of Springfield using characters and buildings from the television show. EA put out hundreds of updates and new content for the game throughout its long lifespan.

EA The Simpsons: Tapped Out in-game message.

Fans of the game shared on social media how sad they were seeing their beloved title sunsetted.

“I picked this game back up a year or two ago and was so happy it was still kicking! I’m devastated that I won’t ever be able to check on my city again after January,” one Facebook user said.

“I’ve been a daily player since day 1. I haven’t spent any money on it but I’m still super sad,” a Reddit user said to the news.

EA also announced the upcoming death of the mobile title in-game through a message reiterating when it will disappear from the App Store and the servers would shut down.

“We bid you adieu. Until we meet again,” the message said.

The developer said they would be returning “as much content from the past twelve years as possible” to the game in waves ahead of its shutdown, along with a final wave of new items available for in-game currency.

While just a mobile game, the Simpsons title had a dedicated player base who stuck with the title for over a decade, with blogs and a Reddit forum dedicated to its community.