Pumpkin-shaped bagels have TikTokers driving 15 hours for the viral treat 

With Halloween fast approaching, spooky-themed trends and treats have gone completely viral. One of which is the pumpkin bagel.

In all of its glutinous glory, the pumpkin bagel presents itself as an orange pumpkin-shaped bagel with a green stem. Foodies are calling it the “cutest bagel ever” and they’re driving as many as 15 hours to get their hands on the tasty gourd.

The bagel gets sliced like any other bagel and can be dressed up to your liking. Whether you prefer cream cheese or bacon, egg, and cheese, you can’t go wrong.

Though the bagel is colored orange to represent autumn’s iconic symbol, its flavor is similar to a plain bagel.

Where to find the pumpkin bagel

TikTok’s viral pumpkin bagel can be found at The Bagel Nook. In an official post from the company, they shared that their locations are: Middletown, Matawan, Freehold, and Princeton, New Jersey. The Bagel Nook is also located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bagel Nook’s pumpkin bagels are also sold online and can be shipped nationwide. Interested customers can buy a minimum of one dozen pumpkin bagels through Goldbelly’s online domain.

Price-wise, one dozen bagels sell online for $64.95 before tax. Customers can “experience the essence of the season on your plate” until Thanksgiving when the limited-time pumpkin bagel will no longer be available.

Additionally, the pumpkin bagel can be found at Bobby’s Bagel Cafe, located in Herndon, Oakton, and Reston, Virginia.

TikTokers obsess over the pumpkin bagel

TikToker Talia gave The Bagel Nook in Las Vegas a try after seeing how viral the pumpkin bagel went. “I woke up at 6:30 am to get a pumpkin-shaped bagel, and I have zero regrets,” she said.

“I really couldn’t get over just how cute this thing was,” she added

TikToker Caroline Grace tried the viral pumpkin bagel from Bobby’s Bagel Cafe. “They were delicious and worth the drive,” she said after noting that she and her friend traveled specifically to try them. Viewers in her comments debated traveling the long hours it would take them to get to the cafe, as they were impressed by how “adorable” the bagels were.

TikTok user Sophia, who traveled 15 hours to Bobby’s Bagel Cafe, posted her opinion of the pumpkin bagel. Though she was bummed about it not being pumpkin-flavored, Sophia said it was “honestly a really good bagel.”

Other Halloween-themed trends that can be enjoyed this season include taking a spooky photoshoot, recreating a viral recipe, or making your friends a boo basket full of orange and black goodies.