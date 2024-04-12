Krispy Kreme’s bizarre white chocolate and cheese donuts are here but there’s a catch

Krispy Kreme have launched an unusual donut combination containing white chocolate and three cheese-flavored chips.

Yes, you read that right. Krispy Kreme are selling donuts that are filled with cheese fondant, and topped with white chocolate. However, they aren’t called donuts, they’re called “dough-snacks”

But, if you want to try out these odd snacks, you’ll have to catch a flight to the Philippines because it doesn’t look like they’ll be available in any other country.

These will come in three flavors and will be a donut-like snack filled with cheese fondant and topped with white chocolate icing. If that wasn’t weird enough, they will then be dipped in nacho cheese Doritos, sour cream and onion Ruffles, or cheddar jalapeño Cheetos.

@Snackolator, a food blogger, reviewed these donuts and said, “Maybe if you eat these without thinking of them as donuts they could be good, but they have a layer of chocolate on them and that’s… a problem. Did I mention they are filled with cheese?! I’ll stick with the Kit Kat collab here in the States. See sometimes we actually DO get the better release!”

According to an Instagram user under the post, “In The Philippines, it’s very common to have cheesy donuts as breakfast. Tho idk about the white chocolate on top.”

After reviewing the marketing campaigns for these snacks, along with the social media posts by Krispy Kreme Philippines, it is clear that these are not a prank product or marketing ploy, but they are real products that are currently on sale at all stores in the country.