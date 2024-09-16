How to make TikTok’s viral two-layered Halloween cookies

Chances are if you’ve been scrolling through TikTok this season, you’ve come across a hoard of mouth-watering, double-layered Halloween cookies that give off all the fall-time feels. If you’re eager to bake them yourself, whipping up these seasonal treats couldn’t be any easier.

With Autumn drawing ever nearer, we can almost taste the flavor of candy corn and caramel apples on our tongue. After all, fall is the season when we all have the chance to relive our childhoods and indulge in a bag of candy or two, (or three!)

Perhaps one of the most iconic festive treats is the Pillsbury Halloween cookie. First introduced back in 1992, the brand’s ‘Slice n’ Bake’ cookies come in a long tube of cookie dough that when sliced, reveals different shapes and characters.

Some of the most iconic variations of Pillsbury’s dough come in the form of various Halloween-themed figures, such as a ghost, a pumpkin, and a cat.

People on TikTok have started getting innovative with the classic cookie dough, turning them into indulgent, chocolate chip-tiered snacks, all the while playing vintage Halloween tunes in the background to get into the spirit.

How to bake the Pillsbury double-layered Halloween cookies

If you’re looking to whip up these treats yourself but aren’t sure where to start, simply follow the steps below.

Ingredients

1 roll of Pillsbury Halloween-themed cookie dough

1 Pack of chocolate chip cookies

Method

Start by cutting the chocolate chip cookie dough into individual pieces, and placing them evenly on a sheet of greaseproof baking paper. Bake at 350° for five minutes. Remove them from the oven and slice your Pillsbury dough, then place these on top of each chocolate chip cookie. Press them down a little so that they stick together. Place them back in the oven and continue to bake for an additional ten minutes. Serve and enjoy!

And there you have it! Making the viral TikTok cookies really couldn’t be any simpler. After you’re done, make sure to take a few aesthetic photos to showcase your creations.

If you’re in the mood to bake more falltime treats to savor with a hot cup of cocoa, why not check out this viral cinnamon roll recipe too?