Too Good to Go bags go viral as foodies show off insane savings for nearly-expired eats

Social media users are going viral for showing off their insane deals from the money-saving food app, Too Good To Go.

Saving money can be a deciding factor when placing a to-go food order. So much so, that many foodies have opted for nearly-expired snacks and meals by using the Too Good To Go app.

Too Good To Go is an ordering service that gives shoppers the chance to save money by giving them a bag or box of food that is close to its expiration date.

The amount of money customers save on said tasty treats has brought so much joy to shoppers, that they began sharing their hauls on TikTok.

From Krispy Kreme to Circle K, or your local small business, many restaurants, and even grocery stores like Whole Foods, participate in giving customers a bag of items from their store for a much cheaper price than what it was retailed for. The customer, however, does not know what will be in their to-go bag upon buying, adding to the thrill of it all.

Companies who give away food for less money than its original price do so in hopes of decreasing the amount of waste their store has. Though items in the Too Good To Go bag might be close to their throw-away date, many people end up thrilled with what they get.

TikTok user ‘melsotel’ went viral for her Too Good To Go haul. For her order, she bought a mystery box from a local bakery for $6. The baked goods were originally priced at a total of $48, resulting in a hefty price decrease.

As she tasted the treats in the car, which consisted of mini cupcakes, she was impressed by how big the box was. When she opened it, she was shocked to see 24 cupcakes. “What the f**k!” she exclaimed. “That was even better than the first one I ate,” she added, as she is a repeating customer of the local bakery.

TikToker Cosmic Heather also tried the Too Good To Go app and walked away with a bag of food items for $3.99 from Circle K. In total, the retail price of the items would have been $12.

“The value was there,” Heather said as she opened her bag full of cake, a turkey sandwich, a bag of pork rinds, and a bag of trail mix.

TikTok user Maddi was also impressed by her Too Good To Go order from Panda Buffet. After only spending $9, Maddi received two styrofoam platters full of Chinese food including sushi, egg rolls, rice, and more.

“What a great idea, I’ve been influenced,” she captioned her TikTok.

How to use the Too Good To Go app

Download the Too Good To Go app in your App Store Enter your email Share your location Select your distance Search for stores with “reserved” to-go bags Select your choice, reserve the bag, and pay

To pay, customers purchase the Too Good To Go bag after they’ve reserved the bag. It’s much easier to buy your to-go bag ahead of time through the app so you know if there are bags available, as stores stock a limited amount per day.