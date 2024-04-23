Outback Steakhouse finally bring back cheap Steak & Lobster

Back by popular demand, Outback Steakhouse have added their value Steak & Lobster duo to their menu for fans to chow down on.

The news was confirmed by Outback Steakhouse, who posted to Instagram simply saying ‘back by popular demand,’ along with an image of their famous Steak & Lobster.

You will be able to cash in on the limited-time deal, and purchase your combo for only $19.99. The deal is currently open as of April 4, and will run all the way through until May 7. As to why Outback Steakhouse decided to remove the deal in the first place, their Steak & Lobster is categorized as one of their ‘Specials,’ and so isn’t a steadfast staple at the chain.

Video’s have been circulating TikTok of people enjoying the new deal, and digging in to the new bargain offered by Outback Steakhouse. One of these videos received a glowing review from a customer, and was captioned “$19.99 steak and lobster was so worth it.”

In addition to the returning deal, there are also some new food items that you can grab from Outback Steakhouse this April.

The chain is adding Sweet Sriracha Chicken Bites to the menu; crispy, hand-breaded chicken bites with a sweet sriracha sauce drizzle. They come with a house-made ranch dressing and more sweet sriracha sauce to dip.

Also being added to menus is the Koala Punch, a refreshing drink made with Bacardi Superior Rum, Malibu Pineapple Rum, lemonade, and mango and watermelon flavors, which comes with a koala bear decoration on top.

This is not the only deal you can grab this month, as Wendy’s have announced they’ll be giving away free fries every single Friday.

As well as this, Arby’s are also giving away a free sandwich every single week in April via the Arby’s Rewards app.