Jack in the Box customers torn over strange new combo being tested

Jack in the Box are entering fall time with a quirky new offering for fast food lovers. In an innovative new combo, the chain are pairing crispy chicken strips with ramen noodles, packed together in a warm broth.

Dropping on September 23 and running through until October 14, the ramen noodle & chicken combo will start out as a test item, and won’t be available nationwide.

If you want to try it out yourself, then you’ll have to head over to San Diego, CA, where several Jack in the Box restaurants will be trialing the new item to test its popularity among consumers.

Article continues after ad

The chain is the second fast food establishment to try out ramen noodles on menus. Del Taco introduced their viral birra ramen back in 2023, a combination of seasoned shredded meat, along with dried chiles, garlic, herbs, and spices. Jack in the Box, however, will be the first to add breaded meat to the mix.

Article continues after ad

After a post was shared on Instagram showcasing the new ramen combo, people weren’t too sure how to feel about it.

Article continues after ad

Some were totally on board, writing: “I’ll be there,” while others called for Jack in the Box to test the new product in other locations too, commenting: “Bring this to TEXAS! These kids eat ramen every day at lunch.”

“Ohhhh how I miss Jack. It’s coming to the Chicago suburbs but not fast enough!” Another exclaimed.

Some, however, weren’t convinced by the release, saying: “Not sure how I feel about this. It doesn’t look like it’s going to have enough flavor.”

Article continues after ad

“All these restaurants that didn’t have ramen but now do, need to stop, just no,” another said, clearly unimpressed.

Jack in the Box isn’t the only fast food restaurant to unveil a new menu item this September. Taco Bell have brought back their viral giant Cheez-Its, and this time you can build your own cheesy snacks.