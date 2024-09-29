Pizza Hut launches exclusive Venom: The Last Dance range with “black goo”

Pizza Hut has introduced an exclusive Venom: The Last Dance range, which will have ‘venom’ explode all over your food.

Pizza Hut Australia has unveiled its new Venom: The Last Dance Range, featuring exciting pizzas and sides to celebrate the release of the Venom: The Last Dance movie on October 24, 2024.

The pizza chain teased the collaboration on its social media accounts on September 20, captioning it, “Get ready to feed your inner beast.” They followed up on September 23 with a promotional video, giving customers a chance to win a prize if they purchase one of the items from the range.

What does The Last Dance Range include?

This range has pizzas and chicken tenders topped with ‘black goo’ (Black Aioli) and includes the following four items:

Venom: The Last Dance Pizza : A BBQ Meatlovers Pizza drizzled with Black Aioli, topped with streaky bacon, smoky honey ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, and mozzarella on a BBQ sauce base. It’s available for pickup starting at $16.45.

: A BBQ Meatlovers Pizza drizzled with Black Aioli, topped with streaky bacon, smoky honey ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, and mozzarella on a BBQ sauce base. It’s available for pickup starting at $16.45. Venom: The Last Dance Wings : Choose from seasoned, traditional, or spicy boneless wings drizzled with Black Aioli. On Wednesdays, you can pair them with Pizza Hut’s $1 Wing Wednesday promotion or get 6 wings for pickup starting at $9.95.

: Choose from seasoned, traditional, or spicy boneless wings drizzled with Black Aioli. On Wednesdays, you can pair them with Pizza Hut’s $1 Wing Wednesday promotion or get 6 wings for pickup starting at $9.95. Venom: The Last Dance Loaded Mac & Cheese : Creamy mac and cheese topped with Black Aioli, mozzarella, and crumbled beef, available for pickup starting at $12.45.

: Creamy mac and cheese topped with Black Aioli, mozzarella, and crumbled beef, available for pickup starting at $12.45. Venom: The Last Dance Loaded Garlic Bread: Oven-baked garlic bread drizzled with Black Aioli, topped with pepperoni, smoky honey ham, beef, Italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese on BBQ sauce. It’s available for pickup starting at $7.95.

You can also add the Venom: The Last Dance Drizzle to any pizza for $1 extra.

From September 23 to November 10, 2024, purchasing any item from the Venom: The Last Dance Range or adding drizzle to any pizza enters you for a chance to win prizes like a trip for two to Las Vegas, wireless noise-canceling headphones, or Venom: The Last Dance Movie and Merch Packs.

A minimum order of $3 for pickup or $24.90 for delivery is required, and winners will be selected at random.

Pizza Hut’s The Venom: The Last Dance Range is available for a limited time, and is currently exclusive to Australia.