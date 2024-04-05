McDonald’s workers reveal the “funniest” things they’ve ever heard on their headsets

A group of McDonald’s workers went viral after they revealed the weirdest things they’d ever heard customers say on their headsets.

A McDonald’s worker posted on Reddit regarding one of the weirdest things he’d heard on his headset. He wrote:

“Mine was when it was slow one evening my coworker made a meow sound over the headset, and someone else responded with a ‘bark bark’ which led to all of us making various animal noises. A customer pulled up and the guy in the back went to hit the middle button but accidentally hit the button to talk to outside so all the customer heard was ‘Moooo’

“He replied with ‘Um…what?’

“We all were laughing hysterically after that,” they wrote.

McDonald’s workers weigh in on funniest headset stories

People were quick to respond with their own experiences, with one writing: “On NYE we stopped for 20 minutes just to listen to this lady rant on her kid for missing her grandma’s death to go hang out with her friends.”

Another revealed a baffling question she’d recived from a customer; “Someone asked me if a burger came with meat.”

“Early feb doing a 10-3:30 a.m. And around 1:00 some dude in a black car shows up and asks where I’m from, I say Socal (i live in Socal) and then he asks my race. I say black and he starts rambling, saying there are no colors or race and that we’re all one people.

“He then starts talking about community and how people these days are all apathetic, and the world is a bad place because of it. He then starts talking about Christianity and then hands me a Spanish bible (I told him I only read/speak english but he had me keep it anyways). Was definitely one of my most memorable interactions,” another user wrote.

McDonald’s workers share their own headset mishaps

A few workers, however, admitted that they were the ones who created a mishap, writing: “My friend accidentally asked if a man wanted a large c**k for the drink – instead of a coke.”

Another responded with a mistake they kept on making after starting on the job: “When I first started, (I said) ‘Hi, Welcome to Tim Horton’s can I take your order please?’”

A customer also wrote in with their own bizarre experience: “I was the customer in this case. I pulled up to the speaker and was greeted by a gentleman. As I was about to order I was interrupted by another greeting from a girl. I don’t know why but this sort of thing happens to me a lot, lol, they share.



“Slightly fed up I was like ‘Uhm, there was a gentleman already helping me?’ And she was like ‘Oh, he’s not a real person.’ Slightly perplexed by her answer I cheekily retorted with ‘Oh, uhh are YOU a real person?’ I was then met with an amusing silence followed by amused laughter.

“I proceeded through the rest of the drive thru as normal like nothing weird happened. Not sure what to make of that interaction but it was definitely one of the weirdest ones I’ve ever had. Hopefully it made someone’s boring day better and that they found the person who was not a real person and fired them.”

