McDonald’s unveil new Mighty Hot McSpicy, but there’s a catch

Maddy Kinkead
McDonald's new McSpicy rangeMcDonald's NZ

McDonald’s have just launched their spiciest burgers yet, but you might have to hop on a flight if you want to try them.

McDonald’s in New Zealand have announced that they will be launching a whole new McSpicy range that is said to be the spiciest menu update yet.

The company have re-introduced the Spicy McNuggets that are currently back on the menu in the US, as well as two new burgers. These are the:

  • Mighty Hot McSpicy – Chicken fillet in a spicy crunchy coating, lettuce, mayo, and brand new Mighty Hot sauce.
  • Mighty Hot McSpicy Bacon Deluxe – Chicken fillet in a spicy crunchy coating, mayo, and new Mighty Hot sauce, plus fresh tomato, cheese, and two slices of bacon.

On top of this, customers can order the Mighty Hot sauce on its own for all their dipping needs.

McDonald’s stores in New Zealand also serve Spicy Shaker Fries that come with a spicy seasoning if you want to have an all-around fiery meal.

Don’t count on these options coming to other stores worldwide anytime yet, however.

