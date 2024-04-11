How to get viral McDonald’s dinner box

A woman took to TikTok to share how she managed to order the dinner box at McDonald’s and it is going viral. So, here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Racking up over 6 million views, TikToker Leiela gave viewers a tip about ordering a McDonald’s menu item, captioning the video “$12 Dinner Box at McDonald’s is WORTH IT.”

“OK, guys. So, I wanted to show you this because I did not know about this until the girls I work with told me about it,” she starts as she sits in her car and holds up a large to-go box. “So, I had to come see for myself what all the hype was about,” she began.

‘You get four small fries,” she said. “You get two small cheeseburgers of your choice. You can get them however you want. A 10-piece chicken nugget. This is the part that won me over—and [I] was like, ‘That’s definitely worth the deal’—you get two Big Macs.”

She said then she and her mother ordered two large iced teas. With the teas, the total came out to $15.96 after using a 20%-off coupon Madison’s app offered her.

“So, run to your nearby McDonald’s and see if they do the dinner box,” she encourages.

After the post was made, people were quick to share their own experiences, writing: “Dinner box is $15.16 here,” a TikToker located in North Carolina said.

Others claimed it wasn’t a thing where they lived, writing: “The McDonald’s here in Ga says that this is not real.”

“I’m in Oklahoma and on my app it don’t show so would I have to go in person lol?” another questioned.

Recently another McDonald’s customer also went viral after they lost it with a worker after they make him park.