McDonald’s finally brings back super popular discontinued item

If you were a fan of McDonald’s Spicy McNuggets, you’re in for a spicy surprise.

McDonald’s Spicy McNuggets are a menu item that comes and goes periodically from their menu, and since March 25 they are back across US stores.

Food blogger @snackolater teased customers on Instagram on March 25 that the Spicy McNuggets might be making their way back into your drive-thrus soon, and McDonald’s USA confirmed that the beloved nuggets would be back in a statement with Eat This Not That:

“Spice-loving McDonald’s fans, you’re in luck – because our Spicy Chicken McNuggets are returning to the menu in select local markets. The Spicy Chicken McNuggets will be available starting March 25, for a limited time only at participating restaurants.”

One fan on X commented, “Spicy McNuggets are back. It’s a good day.” With another saying, “I’ll do anything if you make the Spicy McNuggets a permanent menu item. Please please please.”

Although many people are happy that these spicy chicken delicacies are back, McDonald’s made it clear that these would only be available at some stores and for a limited time only. If they’re available at your local golden arches, enjoy them while you can.