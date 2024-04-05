McDonald’s launches ‘Remix Menu’ that completely switches up fan favorites

The new Remix Menu launched in Canada serves up mashups of classic items.

Canadian McDonald’s have dropped a new ‘Remix Menu’ that takes two classic menu items and combines them into a whole new creation. The menu has four new items in total with three savory options and one dessert.

Here are the four new available items:

Chicken cheeseburger

McDonald’s The chicken cheeseburger

Crispy chicken patty

Beef patty

Topped with a slice of melty processed cheddar cheese, a pickle, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a toasted bun

Surf ‘n turf burger

The surf ‘n turf burger

Two beef patties

A crispy Filet-O-Fish patty

Topped with two slices of melty processed cheddar cheese, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a toasted bun

Sweet Chili Junior Chicken

McDonald’s The sweet chili junior chicken

Crispy seasoned chicken

Topped with shredded lettuce, Thai sweet chili sauce, and mayo-style sauce, all on a toasted bun

Apple Pie McFlurry



McDonald’s The apple pie McFlurry

Vanilla soft-serve swirled together with caramel sauce

Pieces of baked apple pie

These menu items are only available for a limited time until April 29 at all participating stores in Canada.