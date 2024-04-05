McDonald’s launches ‘Remix Menu’ that completely switches up fan favorites

McDonald’s launches ‘Remix Menu’ that completely switches up fan favoritesMcDonald's
The new Remix Menu launched in Canada serves up mashups of classic items.
Canadian McDonald’s have dropped a new ‘Remix Menu’ that takes two classic menu items and combines them into a whole new creation. The menu has four new items in total with three savory options and one dessert.
Here are the four new available items:
Chicken cheeseburger
- Crispy chicken patty
- Beef patty
- Topped with a slice of melty processed cheddar cheese, a pickle, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a toasted bun
Surf ‘n turf burger
- Two beef patties
- A crispy Filet-O-Fish patty
- Topped with two slices of melty processed cheddar cheese, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a toasted bun
Sweet Chili Junior Chicken
- Crispy seasoned chicken
- Topped with shredded lettuce, Thai sweet chili sauce, and mayo-style sauce, all on a toasted bun
Apple Pie McFlurry
- Vanilla soft-serve swirled together with caramel sauce
- Pieces of baked apple pie
These menu items are only available for a limited time until April 29 at all participating stores in Canada.