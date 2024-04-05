EntertainmentFood

McDonald’s launches ‘Remix Menu’ that completely switches up fan favorites

Maddy Kinkead
McDonald's remix menuMcDonald's

The new Remix Menu launched in Canada serves up mashups of classic items.

Canadian McDonald’s have dropped a new ‘Remix Menu’ that takes two classic menu items and combines them into a whole new creation. The menu has four new items in total with three savory options and one dessert.

Here are the four new available items:

Chicken cheeseburger

chicken cheese burgerMcDonald’s
The chicken cheeseburger
  • Crispy chicken patty
  • Beef patty
  • Topped with a slice of melty processed cheddar cheese, a pickle, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a toasted bun

Surf ‘n turf burger

mcdonalds burgerThe surf ‘n turf burger
  • Two beef patties
  • A crispy Filet-O-Fish patty
  • Topped with two slices of melty processed cheddar cheese, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a toasted bun

Sweet Chili Junior Chicken

sweet chilli chicken burgerMcDonald’s
The sweet chili junior chicken
  • Crispy seasoned chicken
  • Topped with shredded lettuce, Thai sweet chili sauce, and mayo-style sauce, all on a toasted bun

Apple Pie McFlurry

Apple pie McFlurryMcDonald’s
The apple pie McFlurry
  • Vanilla soft-serve swirled together with caramel sauce
  • Pieces of baked apple pie

These menu items are only available for a limited time until April 29 at all participating stores in Canada.

Related Topics

Mcdonalds

About The Author

Maddy Kinkead

Maddy is a Fast Food Writer at Dexerto. She has an MA in English from QUB and has written for sites like The Tab and Relationship Surgery, among others. She's an expert in fast food chains, restaurants, recipes and all things food-related. Get in touch at madeline.kinkead@dexerto.com