McDonald’s releases ‘incredible’ new McFlurry flavor that has customers salivating 

McDonald’s has released the latest in its innovative McFlurry flavors, and this one’s really got people talking, but it might not be that easy to get.

McDonald’s is getting into the summer spirit this June, releasing a bunch of new items for customers to indulge in.

Perhaps the most surprising announcement came when McDonald’s announced that it was releasing two new vegan ice cream flavors – chocolate and strawberry, a first for the chain.

Then, it brought out two ‘McFreezy’ fruit-based popsicles that are perfect for quenching your thirst when the weather gets too hot to handle.

Article continues after ad

Now, McDonald’s has announced the arrival of a new McFlurry flavor that tastes like a popular dessert. The flavor in question is none other than Strawberry Cheesecake.

McDonald’s has advertised the flavor as being: ”The perfect companion to summer.”

Containing strawberry sauce, made with real strawberry pieces, mixed with cheesecake flavored cookie dough pieces, and swirled into smooth vanilla soft serve.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, if you’re keen to try the new flavor, you might need to take a road trip. Just like the new vegan ice creams and McFreezy’s, the Strawberry Cheesecake McFlurry is an international item.

The new Strawberry Cheesecake McFlurry will be available for a limited time at participating locations across Canada, while supplies last.

Article continues after ad

After popular food blogger, snackolator, revealed an image of the new McFlurry on social media, US customers were completely in love, writing: “I wish that was here! A trip across the border may be in order!”

“Why can’t the US have this!? IT LOOKS INCREDIBLE,” another concurred.

“This should be in the US! Blueberry Cheesecake would work too – or even mixed berry one,” one suggested.

McDonald’s in both India and the UK also released a McFlurry flavor that people were envious of, and it involved a popular cookie brand.