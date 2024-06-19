McDonald’s adds two new exotic flavors to McShaker Fries lineup

Back in May, McDonald’s launched a range of McShaker fries that were set to take customers on a flavor trip around the world, and now, two more stops have been added.

They released a masala flavor for a spicy kick and a slightly more bizarre cinnamon sugar flavor that turned your fries into a dessert. Now, McDonald’s is taking you to Japan and Greece.

The all-new McShaker fries now come with a tzatziki flavor packet and a ramen flavor packet to give your fries a flavorful coating.

The Tzatziki McShaker Fries, which add tangy dill, garlic, and a hint of mint to their world-famous fries, bring a Mediterranean twist to your meal.

McDonald’s Canads The all-new fries will take you around the world.

If prefer your fries with a little spice, you can enjoy the Ramen McShaker Fries and taste a delicious blend of miso, soy, sesame, cayenne pepper, and chili.

You might have to go on an actual trip to sample these though, as they’ll only be available at McDonald’s restaurants in Canada. They’ll only be around for a very limited time too, and you have until July 1 to sample these two delicious flavors before they’re gone.

McDonald’s Canada has also launched the Frequent Fryer program, where fans can hunt for frycons (fry-icons). Customers who find frycons will have the chance to win prizes and exclusive offers through the McDonald’s app such as free McShaker Fries and more.

Here’s how to participate:

Frycons will be hidden all across Canada – in digital and in real-life placements

Winning is easy – spot a frycon and enter the code through the McDonald’s app for a chance to win prizes.

