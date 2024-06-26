McDonald’s release new shake guaranteed to be your next “summer crush”

As the weather grows warmer outside, McDonald’s is making sure to keep you nice and cool, teasing the release of its brand-new shake.

The Orange Cream Pop Shake might be the most thirst-quenching beverage released by the popular fast food chain so far.

“The refreshing flavor of an orange cream pop blended with creamy vanilla soft serve brings a fun new flavor to our iconic Triple Thick Milkshake® line up. Try it for a limited time,” McDonald’s states on its website.

McDonald’s teased the drink for several days before finally announcing the flavor. The chain shared an image of a notebook on its social media, with the words: “Dear Diary, I have a new crush, but you can’t tell anyone” etched inside.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, customers might be met with some disappointment, as it turns out that the new beverage is currently only being sold in Canada, which means that you might need to take a road trip if you want to sample the new beverage.

Article continues after ad

If Canada is too far though, don’t worry, as there’s another orange-flavored McDonald’s TikTok drink that you can order, and this one’s inspired by a TikTok trend.

The drink in question has been dubbed the Orange Creamsicle by customers and features a combination of McDonald’s reduced-fat vanilla soft-serve ice cream and a splash or two of the Orange Hi-C from their soda fountain.

Article continues after ad

If you want to try this drink out for yourself, then look no further, and we’ve a handy guide giving you all details on how to order one during your next trip.

McDonald’s isn’t the only fast food chain releasing new beverages this summer. Sonic just dropped its new menu, and it has a whopping six new drink options.