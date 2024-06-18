McDonald’s releases new McFreezy popsicles just in time for summer

McDonald’s is bringing out its own popsicles for customers to enjoy – the perfect treat for indulging in the summer heat.

As the days get longer and the summer season draws ever nearer, there’s really nothing better than indulging in a good, old-fashioned popsicle to cool you down.

Now, for the first time ever, McDonald’s has brought out their own popsicles that you can purchase on your next visit. The popsicles look super nostalgic, and come in a long tube with the chain’s classic logo embellished on top.

Officially called the McFreezy, the popsicles are vegan friendly, and are made with fruit ingredients to give a bright, refreshing flavor.

The new popsicles come in two deliciously refreshing flavors; Mango & Pineapple, and Orange.

Unfortunately, if you’re located in the US, you might miss out on the new McFreezy’s, as they’re currently only being sold in the UK.

They are currently on sale in 187 locations in the North West of England, as well as select locations in the Republic of Ireland. The new desserts are currently in a trial phase and will run until September 3, 2024. They retail at £1.59 ($2.01 USD) each.

As well as the McFreezy popsicles, McDonald’s is also trialling vegan ice-cream in the UK, and it’s received rave reviews from customers.

Not to worry however, as the US have plenty to indulge in this summer season. McDonald’s announced that it was releasing a new frozen beverage that was inspired by a TikTok trend.