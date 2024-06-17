McDonald’s releases first ever vegan-friendly ice cream

McDonald’s is making waves as the fast food chain has just announced the arrival of two brand-new vegan-friendly ice cream flavors.

The new ice creams are completely dairy-free, and feature two classic flavors we all know and love – Strawberry and Chocolate. The new products have been described as being super “smooth and creamy,” making them the perfect treat for summer 2024.

Unfortunately, there’s a pretty big catch. The new vegan ice-cream pots are currently only being sold in the UK, where McDonald’s is testing their popularity.

The good news is that they already appear to be a pretty big hit. In a Reddit post discussing the new drop, one customer said that the ice cream was “very tasty.”

Article continues after ad

“I tried it today too! Was a total surprise to me when I looked at the menu boards. I tried the chocolate version which just tasted like a cold chocolate mousse,” they continued.

Article continues after ad

Another positive is that the ice-creams will be sold in tubs, instead of being dispensed out of ice-cream machines. So, there’s no need for customers to fret about broken ice-cream machines when they order these new sweet treats.

TikTok: @missvancityfoodie McDonald’s first introduced ice cream to menus way back in the 1940s

The new vegan ice cream tubs are currently on sale across the United Kingdom, and will run until September 3. Please note that according to the McDonald’s website, these products may contain dairy, due to the factory in which they are produced. The new vegan ice creams will retail at £1.59 ($2.01 USD).

Article continues after ad

Speaking of McDonald’s ice cream machines, McDonald’s customers may no longer need to worry about whether their ice cream needs will be met.

In a letter to the U.S. Copyright Office, the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) and DOJ (Department of Justice) called for the Digital Millennium Copyright Act to allow for exemptions when it comes to “commercial soft-serve machines.”

Article continues after ad

As it stands now, only technicians licensed by the maker of McDonald’s ice cream machines can perform digital repairs, making the process far slower. But, if the above letter is taken into consideration, third-party repair services could be called in to fix the machines, leading to a much quicker service.