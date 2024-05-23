McDonald’s launches new Skittles McFlurry but it’s not everywhere

McDonald’s has announced a brand new Skittles McFlurry as part of it’s summer menu, but it will only be available in the UK.

If you’re considering catching a flight, we don’t blame you – because this treat sounds pretty delicious.

Featuring that classic soft serve ice cream, along with chewy Skittles fudge pieces, sugary pearls, and a Skittles sauce, this will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth.

This McFlurry has been launched with some other new items, including a Galaxy chocolate and raspberry pie, and a burger with three beef patties. All of these will be available until early September.

Although McDonald’s often releases new McFlurries in the UK and US, these are usually themed around candy bars or popular desserts, however, this Skittles one has a unique flavor profile that some fans weren’t so sure about.

McDonald’s UK This fruit McFlurry marks a flavor deviation for McDonald’s.

Popular food blogger, @snackolator shared the news of this new release, and commented that he would be worried about the Skittles pieces getting hard after sitting on the cold ice-cream.

Other fans echoed this, with one commenting: “Frozen Skittles? Nah, I like my teeth as they are.”

However, some people were keen to try it, despite the frozen candies. One person said, “My teeth are breaking looking at this, but that wouldn’t stop me from trying it.”

The item description does say that the Skittles pieces are ‘chewy fudge’, which is not what typical Skittles are described as – which could suggest that these pieces have been adapted to work with the icy dessert.

Others were begging for the dessert to come to the US, with one person saying: “Hurry up and bring this to the US y’all.”

McDonald’s UK and US have run entirely separate menus in the past, meaning that McFlurry flavors rarely make it across the water – however, that doesn’t mean that we can’t hope.

If you’re craving a new McFlurry though, McDonald’s have launched a grandma-themed McFlurry in the US that is taking the internet by storm.

