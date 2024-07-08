McDonald’s highly anticipated McFlurry is finally here and it’s a “miracle”

McDonald’s is releasing a new McFlurry flavor that fans have been waiting for – and people can’t get enough.

Customers all across the US are feeling hyped, as McDonald’s has brought out a highly sought-after McFlurry flavor that’s ready for the summer season.

We’ve had a few new releases from the brand, the latest being the ‘grandma’ McFlurry that combines syrup and crunchy candy pieces and tastes just like the hidden candy pieces she keeps in her purse.

McDonald’s has also released some enviable international ice creams, including one that got customers salivating.

Now, the fast food giant has brought out a KitKat-flavored McFlurry, paired with strawberry and banana crunchy bits.

It contains the classic McDonald’s soft serve vanilla base but with KitKat pieces swirled inside to give it a chocolatey edge. The new McFlurry goes on sale on July 10, but is already available in some stores early, so be sure to check your local McDonald’s.

After a popular food blogger snackolator shared the news on social media, customers couldn’t wait to grab the new treat.

“Thought it was another outside of US McFlurry at first… but let’s goooo!” one wrote in.

“It’s already available in Georgia (I don’t live here, I just happen to be visiting) in Cumming. My nephew works at McDonalds and they already have the McFlurry posted and advertised. My nephew also got his hands on one and I tried it (it’s really really good) but I’m not sure if that’s just because he works there or not,” another revealed.

“Hell yeah I’m here for that! Twix butterfingers and caramel next please,” one suggested.

This isn’t the only McDonald’s release people are excited about. The brand revealed it would be bringing out a brand new menu to celebrate its 50th anniversary in the UK.