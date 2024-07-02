McDonald’s is finally bringing back the McRib but not for long

McDonald’s confirmed that it was officially bringing back the ever-popular McRib, but customers will need to grab it quickly before it disappears again.

The McRib at McDonald’s has earned somewhat of a legendary reputation throughout the years. First made available in the 1980s, it was pulled from menus as it failed to gain traction.

However, with the rise of the internet, more and more McDonald’s customers were gradually talking about the long-forgotten item, this eventually saw the chain take notice and return the McRib to menus for a limited time in 2006.

It was subsequently pulled and restored to menus multiple times, before making its official farewell tour in 2022. It then came back for a brief stint in 2023, but still, customers were craving more.

McDonald’s The McRib famously made its farewell tour in 2022, but still customers couldn’t get enough

“It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year’s Farewell Tour,” McDonald’s USA said in a statement at the time.

During last week’s TODAY interview, Erlinger didn’t share specific details on exactly when, where, and for how long the McRib will be available once it returns later in 2024, but McRib fans are encouraged to keep an eye out on the chain’s social media for updates regarding the imminent release.

While you’re waiting for the McRib to grace menus again, there are lots of other new releases to try in the meantime. McDonald’s brought out a new $5 meal deal in June, helping to save customers money with the exponential costs of dining out.

As well as this, McDonald’s also revealed it would be handing out free fries every Friday for the rest of the year, and they couldn’t be easier to claim.