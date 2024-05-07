EntertainmentFood

McDonald’s finally brings back fan-favorite McFlurry, but it’s not easy to get

Lauren Lewis
McDonald’s has gone viral after announcing the return of a popular but discontinued McFlurry option – but it won’t be easy to get, depending on where you are.

McDonald’s has finally brought back its special Confetti Cookie Dough McFlurry from last year – but, sadly for those in the US, Europe, or beyond, it’s only for Canadian customers.

Described as “smooth vanilla soft serve blended with colorful candy confetti and cookie dough, swirled together for a cool and creamy dessert,” the sweet treat has always proven to be a fan favorite.

Food blogger snackolator, who shared the news, said, “I’m feeling a wide range of emotions here in the US about not getting this one here.”

Many commenters shared similar sentiments, with one writing: “This settles it – time for a trip up north.”

“Please stop showing stuff the US can’t get,” another said, followed by a crying emoji. 

Some weren’t so convinced though, declaring: “You Americans get the orange cream Wendy’s Frosty, I’d gladly trade the McFlurry for that.”

It’s understandable why US customers would be jealous, as there are currently only two flavors on offer – Oreo or M&M.

One thing that McDonald’s fans can look forward to worldwide is the brand’s most delicious burger ever, which will be released in the near future.

Set to be an absolute game changer, the new burger will include:

  • Beef patties: The patties will get a tighter sear on the grill, resulting in a juicier and tastier burger.
  • Grilled onions: New processes include adding white onions to the grill on top of the patties while they cook for an authentic grilled flavor and crispy texture.
  • Meltier cheese: Hotter beef patties guarantee that the cheese oozes over the sides, creating an even smoother texture.
  • Fresher lettuce: Crispy shredded iceberg lettuce straight from the fridge will add that fresh crunch.
  • Softer buns: The burger buns will now be made to a brioche-style recipe so that they are even softer with a slightly sweet flavor. And of course, they’ll be freshly toasted to order.

It’s not just the Confetti Cookie Dough McFlurry making US fans jealous, either. In April, McDonald’s announced that they are collaborating with Lotus Biscoff to create a dreamy sensation, but only for their restaurants in India.

