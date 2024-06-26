McDonald’s throwback meal brings Garlic Parmesan Sauce and other fan-favorites back

McDonald’s is taking a journey through time, releasing a series of sauce flavors discontinued over the decades, all ready to tingle your taste buds.

McDonald’s is bringing the nostalgia to its menu, releasing three sauce flavors that were removed from menus in past decades, much to customers’ disappointment. The sauces span three decades, with one released during the 80s, one during the 90s, and one from the 2000s.

The new sauce flavors are Garlic Parmesan, Szechuan, and Jalapeno Cheddar.

The news was shared by popular food blogger, @snackolator, who revealed that the new sauces were currently making their rounds in Canada. That’s right, if you want to take a trip down memory lane, you might need to drive a little further to get there.

Article continues after ad

Not to fear, however, as the food blogger speculated that they might make their way over to the US soon, writing: “In the past when they do a ‘sauce event’ like this it’s not just for one country, so I have to believe that these will be headed here at some point soon.”

Article continues after ad

After the post was made on Instagram, US commenters were envious that they wouldn’t be able to grab the new sauces immediately, writing: “I would love to see the garlic parmesan and the jalapeño cheddar brought to the US McDonald’s.”

“Of course, all the good stuff is in Canada,” another wrote, clearly sorry to be missing out.

Article continues after ad

Others, however, reminisced about other discontinued McDonald’s items from previous years.

“I’m just here waiting forever for them to bring back the Pizza,” one said, speaking of the iconic McPizza removed from menus back in 2000.

“They need to bring back the Sriracha sauce,” another wrote, missing the spicy sauce that was scrapped in 2016.

If you feel like reminiscing about more long-forgotten McDonald’s snacks, we’ve compiled a list of some of the very best menu items you totally forgot about.